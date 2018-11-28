Yvette Renee Pratt

June 30, 1964 – November 21, 2018

Yvette Pratt (54), after finding the blessings in pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham on November 21, 2018. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 30, 1964 to Edwin Valley and Joann (Brubaker) Guinyard. After growing up in southern California, Yvette graduated from CSU San Bernadino with a degree in English and certificate in Education. She was married to Anthony Reed from 1982 to 2001. She married Angus Pratt on November 18, 2006.

They settled in Blaine, Washington which she laughingly said was smaller than her high school. Yvette never met a stranger she didn’t know. Known throughout the community for her love of children and literacy; church and community involvement, particularly involving food; and her creative energy, she will be missed. She returned 20 stray dogs to their homes, and made a home for her Finnegan.

Yvette is survived by her husband Angus, mother Joann Guinyard, siblings Barry Guinyard, Champ Guinyard, Edwin Valley, Michelle Guinyard, as well as many other loving relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father Edwin Valley and stepfather Walter Guinyard, stepbrother Stanley Guinyard and aunt Sharon Martin.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 702 G Street Blaine, WA on December 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. Rev. Aaron Zuch will be officiating. Donations to Lutheran Church Charities – K9 Comfort Dogs (www.LutheranChurchCharities.org) in lieu of flowers.