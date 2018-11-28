YMCA swim lessons in Birch Bay begin

By Oliver Lazenby

After a November 26 ribbon cutting, Whatcom Family YMCA began offering swim lessons at Beachwood Resort in Birch Bay on November 27. It’s the first YMCA program in Birch Bay, but YMCA staff say they hope to offer more in the future.

The nonprofit organization started looking into offering swim lessons in the area about a year ago. It became possible when Beachwood Resort, at 5001 Bay Road, offered use of one of its outdoor pools, said Tony Clark, Whatcom Family YMCA associate executive director. The pool has an enclosure for winter use.

“This is a unique partnership,” Clark said. “In my experience, other YMCAs have their own pools.” YMCA aquatics director Tish O’Keefe said there’s enough local interest in swim lessons that the YMCA already has four future sessions planned. They offer lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays in four-week sessions for two age groups: 3–5 and 6–11.

Upcoming sessions start on January 8, February 5, March 5 and April 9. Learn more at whatcomymca.org/swim-lessons.