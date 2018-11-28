Blaine shows off offense in 67-43 win

By Oliver Lazenby

After finishing the past two seasons at the bottom of its league, Blaine High School’s boys varsity basketball team showed promise in its season-opener on November 27. The Borderites, a team with many new varsity players, won 67–43 at home against Friday Harbor.

The game developed slowly through the first quarter, with the score picking up in the second quarter. Blaine led 31–23 going into half time and then piled on the points in the third quarter.

Sophomore Kyle Turnberg started Blaine’s third quarter streak early with a 3-pointer. Before Friday Harbor reached the paint on its next possession, Zane Rector stole the ball and scored on a lay-in, and then another Blaine steal led to Turnberg swishing another 3-pointer, propelling Blaine into a 39–23 lead 47 seconds into the half.

After that, Friday Harbor didn’t have a chance. Though it’s a much smaller school than Blaine, Friday Harbor finished last season at the top of its class 2B league.

Turnberg led Blaine on offense with 23 points. Sophomore Josh Russ scored 16, and Rector had 13.

Next, Blaine travels to Archbishop Murphy to play at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 29. The Borderites next home game is 7:15 p.m. on Friday, December 14 against Lynden Christian.