July 4, 1923 – November 4, 2018

Mary Gudrun Freeman passed away peacefully on November 4, 2018 at the age of 95. She was born July 4, 1923 in Akra, North Dakota to Elin and Skapti Olason, one of nine children. She helped on the family farm from picking potatoes to sewing dresses. When she was 25, she moved to Seattle, then to Blaine, where she worked for Wolten and Montfort Grocery Store.

She met the love of her life, Lawrence Freeman. They were married March 3, 1950 and had four children: Larry, Mary, Jerald and Tim. Mom was always busy, raising a garden, watching numerous neighbor kids and relatives and baking the most amazing treats. She was a talented seamstress from making curtains and pillows to dresses for her daughter. She was also an expert at furniture and cabinet finishing, working with her husband who was a general contractor. She enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and staying home to enjoy her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very proud of her Icelandic heritage and will always be Amma to her family.

She is survived by her sons Larry (Penny), Jerald (Cindy) and Tim (Susan);

12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt. Mary will be laid to rest in Hillsdale Cemetery next to her husband of 64 years, Lawrence.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 2 p.m. at the Blaine Senior Center, 763 G Street, Blaine, WA 98230. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mary online at sigsfuneralservices.com.