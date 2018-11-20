NWFR commissioners appoint interim fire chief

By Stefanie Donahue

In preparation for William Pernett’s final day as fire chief at North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), fire commissioners voted on November 15 to appoint assistant chief Joe Noonchester to the position on an interim basis.

“My goal is to continue where fire chief William Pernett left off,” Noonchester said in an email. “Working directly for him these last few years has been very beneficial for my personal growth and I want to continue the forward thinking efforts that have been put in motion.”

Pernett announced his resignation from the position in October, citing an interest in pursuing other professional opportunities. His last day will be Monday, December 31.

As interim fire chief, Noonchester will be responsible for district budgeting, operations, human resources functions and district oversight in addition to ensuring the safety of the community.

“I have served this community and NWFR for almost nine years,” he said.

Before working at NWFR, Noonchester served as a reserve firefighter for the Boulder City Fire Department. He also gained fire service experience in Las Vegas and Stanwood.

In recent years, NWFR sponsored him to attend the National Fire Academy executive fire officer program.

“NWFRS has an extremely good group of people who are dedicated to serving,” he said. “I am privileged to be part of this organization. My compassion for this family and community will remain strong as we move into the future.”

When asked if he was interested in serving the position full-time, Noonchester said, “my desire for now is to fulfill my current assignment as interim fire chief. It’s unknown what the future holds.”