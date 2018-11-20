Extending a helping hand for the holidays

Blaine’s Community Assistance Program expected to serve about 275 families through its annual Thanksgiving Basket program – about the same as last year – although people were still signing up early on November 20, the day of distribution, said program director Rhyan Lopez. CAP had grocery vouchers to give out if food ran out. CAP volunteers were also expecting to get 419 pies to the distribution center next to Cost Cutter. Several churches and community groups competed to bake the most pies, and the Girl Scouts were in the lead at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Photo by Oliver Lazenby