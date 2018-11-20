Blaine senior shares story of depression to help others

You are not alone, she says

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine High School senior Jaelin Madden had a message to share and her heart pounded when she sat down to write it. The idea of telling her peers about her depression made Madden shake, but she thought doing so could make others feel less alone.

At the end of her sophomore year, Madden didn’t feel like herself. She was always tired and lacked motivation to do even the things she liked. The summer before her junior year, she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. That might surprise people, since Madden is involved in clubs and other extracurricular activities and appears bubbly and smiley.

“A lot of people, when I told them, were shocked. How could someone so happy and giggly have anxiety and depression?” Madden said. “Nobody is perfect, even if they seem put together and like they know what they’re doing. Everybody has their rough times.”

Madden’s mental health improved with the help of a therapist and support from friends and family. She might not feel happy all the time, but that no longer makes her feel alone.

Madden shared her story with the entire school during a November 16 assembly at the Performing Arts Center. She wanted to help her peers who may be struggling with mental health issues, and let them know about the resources she discovered during her struggle.

“You’re not alone, there is support all around you, and talking about it doesn’t make you weak,” Madden said.

The assembly was part of a weeklong focus on self-care at Blaine High School that Madden and the school’s Upstanders United Club put together. The club formed in 2017 to focus on mental health awareness, promoting healthy relationships and creating a respectful school atmosphere.

The week of self-care included a wide range of information and activities geared toward being both mentally and physically healthy, with a different focus each day, from relaxing and mediation to cutting back on social media. Dodge ball and other activities gave students a chance to be physically active while making connections with students in other grades, Madden said.

The assembly capped the week with Madden’s presentation, which included a list of resources for students. School guidance counselors echoed Madden’s message that if you’re struggling, you’re not alone.

“Anxiety is real and we are all feeling it more then you imagine,” said counselor, Rick Vander Yacht, during the assembly.

Madden thinks the message is well received; the ASB club hosted a similar mental health-focused week last year and she’s noticed a change in the school culture since then. Principal Scott Ellis shares that sentiment.

“This is my 25th year in Blaine, and this year is different,” he said during the assembly. “That’s because I feel like you guys are caring more and more about each other and more and more about your community and more and more about your high school.”