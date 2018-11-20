Bellingham woman killed running across I-5 near Blaine

A Bellingham woman died on November 17 after being hit by a car on Interstate 5 south of Blaine, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Amanda Jean Mitchell, 31, reportedly ran across the median and into the southbound lanes near milepost 271 and Loomis Trail Road, where a purple 2008 Lexus hit her.

The accident occurred at about 5:05 p.m. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old man driving the Lexus was not injured and was not cited. The southbound lane was blocked for two and a half hours after the accident, according to the WSP.