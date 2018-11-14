News from the Blaine City Council meeting on November 13 at city hall, 435 Martin Street.

Property tax hike approved

Councilmembers voted 6-0 to approve a 1 percent property tax increase.

The 1 percent increase is projected to generate approximately $11,385 in revenue for 2019. For property owners with a home valued at $300,000, taxes will raise an additional $4.30 per year.

The city’s total property tax revenue is expected to reach $1.3 million for 2019.

The city retains 13 percent of the total property tax collected, while 28 percent is remitted to the state’s general fund and 25 percent to the Blaine school district, among others.

City council has four key legislative priorities

In anticipation of the 2019 state legislative session, city councilmembers voted 6-0 to adopt a legislative agenda, which contains the following priorities:

– $2,000,000 to install infrastructure to east Blaine.

– Funding to modify the Blaine Road/Peace Portal Drive/Exit 274 intersection.

– Support for a second “penny per gallon” tax for border communities.

– Support for a local share of fish landing taxes collected by the state.