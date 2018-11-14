Blaine City Councilmember resigns, moves to Coupeville

By Stefanie Donahue

After serving on Blaine City Council for just over a year, Meg Olson announced her resignation on November 13 in a letter to city manager Michael Jones.

“With the sale of our home in Blaine, and relocation to Coupeville for business reasons, I must resign from my position on Blaine City Council effective today,” she wrote. Olson recently purchased a bookstore in Coupeville. “I had anticipated being able fill the position until January but things have moved much faster than we had anticipated.”

Olson was appointed to Blaine City Council in September 2017 after Dennis Olason resigned. She had expected to fulfill the remainder of his term, which expires December 31, 2019.

Mayor Bonnie Onyon formally announced Olson’s resignation during a regular city council meeting on November 13, at which Olson was not present. “We’re going to miss Meg,” she said. “She was a valuable member of our team here.”

Olson said she will miss serving the city and working with councilmembers and staff.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Blaine during this period of important transitions,” Olson wrote. “During my short tenure, the city has seen changes in a number of staff positions including the city manager and chief of police, and I have enjoyed being part of the development of an excellent team.”

Olson continued, “I am confident staff and council will continue to work collaboratively to keep Blaine growing the right way, creating jobs and enhancing the quality of life of all citizens and the preservation of our natural riches.”

The city is currently accepting applications for the position. Applicants must be registered voters at the time of filing and residents of the city for a period of at least one year.

Since Olson served Position 3 representing Ward 2, applicants also must live within the ward, which encompasses all of the area within city limits that lies south of H Street, excluding areas west of Peace Portal Drive and north of Boblett Street.

Applications are available at the city clerk’s office at Blaine City Hall Suite 3000, 435 Martin Street, or online at cityofblaine.com. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 4 and interviews will be scheduled for late January or early February.