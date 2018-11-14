Bells ring on WWI centennial

Visitors gathered at Peace Arch Park for an event hosted by the International Peace Arch Association (IPAA) on November 11 in honor of Veterans Day and 100 years since the end of World War I.

Joining groups across the nation that participated in the Bells of Peace: A National World War I Remembrance campaign, visitors joined in a ceremonial bell ringing.

“[It was] a wonderful gathering of people of all ages celebrating Armistice Day, Remembrance Day [and] Veterans Day,” wrote IPAA representative Christina Winkler in an email. “So many people from all around the world gathered sharing peace and enjoying our Peace Arch Park.”

Photos by Christina Winkler