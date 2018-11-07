Toy drive runs through December 7

Residents have until December 7 to donate toys, gift cards and money to a charitable program that is new to Blaine and Birch Bay and helps low-income families afford gifts during the holidays.

As part of the program, called the Community Toy Store, volunteers will collect donations and put the items up for sale at a 75-90 percent discount at the Cost Cutter Shopping Center, unit 280 on Thursday through Saturday, December 13-15. Parents can select two gifts per child, or one gift card per teen.

To participate in the Community Toy Store, families must live in the Blaine school district, qualify for free or reduced lunch and cannot be receiving gift assistance from other sources.

Registration is due by Monday, November 26 and can be completed at bit.ly/2JLlRaX.

The Community Assistance Program, which oversees the program, has already started collecting donations at Birch Bay Village and at the Semiahmoo clubhouse. In the coming weeks, several more donation boxes will be placed in locations around town.

Donations can include new, quality toys, games, book sets and sports equipment that require no batteries in the $10-$50 price range as well as $25 gift cards for teens to clothing stores.

Proceeds from the toy and gift card sales will go to the Blaine Food Bank and The Bridge Community Hope center in Birch Bay.

To learn more, visit blainecap.org or contact 360/392-8484.