Public is mixed about relocating skate park

Park board meets on Nov. 8 to vote on a recommendation

By Stefanie Donahue

Curious about the prospect of relocating Blaine Skate Park to make way for potential redevelopment, a mix of parents, skaters and other interested residents packed into the Blaine Library this week to ask questions and express concerns to city staff.

The city is considering making the $292,500 skate park property on 4th Street available for sale to spur growth downtown. During the November 6 meeting, acting community development director Alex Wenger floated the idea of relocating the skate park to Lincoln Park, near the H Street entrance, or Marine Park.

Right off the bat, residents expressed concerns about perceived lack of safety and accessibility of the proposed locations. Neither are within walking distance from the Blaine school campus, police or Blaine Library, one resident pointed out.

“Most of [Lincoln Park] is not appropriate to fit a skate park” Wenger conceded, noting the park is mostly forested and contains an 18-hole disc golf course.

However, “this is in our east Blaine planning area where we really are expecting to see some growth,” he said, referencing the more than 1,400 lots that have been approved for residential development, and await sewer and power infrastructure.

Despite that, some residents said the proposed location at Lincoln Park is unsafe, citing its proximity to State Route 543. Instead, attendees seemed more open to relocating Blaine Skate Park to Blaine Marine Park, down across from the harbor.

“We should be appreciative that they want to give us a new park,” said Birch Bay resident Kenny McCown, 20, who said he uses Blaine Skate Park at least three times per week. “I was skating [at the park] when there was just one rail and one ramp.”

McCown and his friends Matt Bowyer, Kolby Aiken and Dawson Kenoyer attended the meeting and are all frequent users of Blaine Skate Park. All supported relocating the park from 4th Street to Marine Park, as long as the city also invests in upgrades to equipment, such as a permanent covering to protect skaters from the wind and rain.

Not everyone left feeling sure about relocating Blaine Skate Park. When asked to vote between Lincoln Park or Marine Park, residents were split.

“There may be some other combination […] other than Marine Park and Lincoln Park,” said Blaine planning commissioner Richard May. He suggested to Wenger that the city consider purchasing a right-of-way on G Street to relocate the skate park. Either way, he said, “it is my opinion that there is some stone that could be turned over somehow.”

The park and cemetery board could vote on a recommendation to Blaine City Council as early as this week. Their next meeting is at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 8 at Blaine City Hall, 435 Martin Street.

For more information about the skate park, contact Wenger at 360/332-8311, extension 3330 or awenger@cityofblaine.com.