Blaine Police Department wants to hear from you

By Taylor Nichols

Ever wonder how to spot a counterfeit hundred dollar bill?

You can find out by watching a video tutorial just released by the Blaine Police Department. In it, officer Jake Farrer gives Rawganique general manager Christy Lonquist a lesson on how to verify a bill is real and what to do if someone gives you a fake.

The video, which is posted to the ‘Blaine City Government’ Facebook page, is part of an outreach project the police department recently launched. In the coming months, officers will create educational videos that answer questions submitted by community members. Police chief Allen Schubert said the project is a way to foster dialogue between the police department and the community.

“My whole philosophy is more community engagement between the police department and all the entities in this city, and that includes not only the citizens but the business leaders,” Schubert said.

He’s seeking questions from community members for upcoming videos, because chances are if someone has a question, they’re not the only one, he said.

“Rawganique really jumped at the opportunity because they saw this was a great chance to work with the police department and get to know the police officers,” he said. “That’s our whole goal. We want people to get to know the police department and be able to talk to them.”

The videos will serve as a chance to address any concerns people have – from speed limits or park curfews – to making sure everyone feels safe talking to officers, regardless of their demographic, Schubert said. It also is an opportunity to promote local businesses, groups and causes in an accessible way through social media.

This idea is something Schubert has been thinking about since he applied for the police chief job. The focus on community policing comes from his time with the Los Angeles Police Department, but it can be difficult to work with people one-on-one in a big city with a lot of crime, he said.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come to a small town,” Schubert said. “This is why everyone wants to be a cop. They want to go out into the community and do a good job. They want to improve the quality of life.”

Schubert said he welcomes any ideas, suggestions or questions from the community, and is happy to sit down and talk with anyone even if they don’t want to be featured in a video.

“Anyone and everyone should be able to approach police officers, anywhere, anytime,” he said.

For more info, contact Schubert at aschubert@cityofblaine.com.