Blaine Library staff celebrate 30-year milestone

To celebrate its 30-year anniversary since opening at 610 3rd Street in 1988, staff at the Blaine Library hosted a celebration on November 4. “[It was a] lovely day of reminiscing about the building project of 30 years ago,” said branch manager Debby Farmer. Historical library posters will be on display for the next couple of weeks. Pictured clockwise from top left: Farmer and Marci McCarthy; Blaine staff member Leslie Williams; and musical performers.

Photo courtesy of Debby Farmer