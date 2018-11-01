Flood watch in effect for Whatcom County

The Nooksack River is at risk of reaching minor flood stage this Friday, November 2 due to increased rainfall, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) division of emergency management.

Whatcom County will remain under an areal flood watch starting on November 1 and through the morning on Saturday, November 3.

“A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts,” according to the WSCO. “People and organizations in and around the Nooksack River should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

On November 1, the Whatcom County Public Works River and Flood Division had received no reports of flooding and assured that personnel are “monitoring the situation and [are] prepared to respond as necessary.” In the meantime, residents can check the Nooksack River’s forecasted flood levels online: bit.ly/2QcS7WK.

An additional 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall over the weekend in the north Cascades, according to the WCSO. Conditions as of 4:30 p.m. on November 1 were listed as follows:

Nooksack River – Currently within its banks, may reach minor flood stage tomorrow into Saturday.

Baker Lake – This morning’s forecast shows increased flows into Baker Lake (peak of ~24,000 cfs tomorrow morning) and a higher peak on the Skagit (~27 feet, 56,000 cfs) tomorrow afternoon. There is a little snow in higher elevations that is currently melting because it’s 44 degrees at 5000 feet. The corps is still not expected to take over upper baker operations.

Ross Lake – The latest forecast shows less inflows than the last few forecasts on the upper Skagit. With these expected inflows and outflows at the Skagit projects along with current expected concrete flows, the CORPS of Engineers will not take over operations of Ross Lake during these events.

For more information, contact the incident hotline at 360/738-4551.