Finally, a local option for swimming lessons

By Oliver Lazenby

Sometimes the communities that could benefit most from swimming lessons don’t have them. That has been true for Birch Bay, said Tish O ‘Keefe, Whatcom Family YMCA’s aquatic specialist.

Thanks to a partnership with Beachwood Resort, the YMCA is offering swim lessons for kids age 3 to 11 starting on Monday, November 26 and continuing through December 20. Lessons will take place twice a week at the resort pool, at 5001 Bay Road.

“We’re trying to branch out into areas of the county where there may not be other options for swimming lessons,” said O’Keefe, who will teach the Birch Bay lessons.

The YMCA will host several different classes for kids age 3 to 5 and 6 to 11. Lessons cost $50 per eight-lesson session for YMCA members and $70 per session for program members (it costs $10 to become a program member).

Financial assistance is available. Those interested in financial assistance can fill out an Open Doors Application, available at whatcomymca.org.

“There is a place on that application where people can tell us what they can afford and we will try to meet that,” O’Keefe said.

Classes focus on swimming technique and skills but also water safety and instilling a lifelong love for swimming.

“We don’t just teach swimming skills but safety skills and we incorporate those into all of our levels at all ages,” O’Keefe said. “We teach that you always ask permission from an adult to get in or near the water, for example.”

The YMCA previously hoped to start lessons on November 6, according to a flyer. A new pool cover for the Beachwood Resort won’t arrive on time, however, so the YMCA pushed the start date until after Thanksgiving.