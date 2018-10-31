City considers relocating 4th Street skate park

Marine, Lincoln parks are options

By Stefanie Donahue

City officials are considering relocating Blaine Skate Park on 4th Street to make way for a possible redevelopment of the site.

To weigh in, the public can attend a meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6 at the Blaine Library, located at 610 3rd Street.

Tucked behind the Blaine Library, Blaine Skate Park is frequented by young skaters, often after school is out for the day. It has received several upgrades since it opened in 2004 – including new rails, ledges, quarter-pipes and other ramps, which the city purchased back in 2016.

“Since then, usage has increased and the park has been hosting a number of events,” read an October 25 statement from the city.

City manager Michael Jones is looking into options to redevelop city-owned properties, including the skate park, the former city hall building and the Blaine Library.

In September, Blaine City Council approved the formation of a six-member Downtown Residential Jumpstart Committee to create plans to redevelop the downtown properties.

Three city councilmembers, including Bonnie Onyon, Steve Lawrenson and Eric Davidson, were appointed along with three other members of the public.

“Under the proposal we would replace, relocate or rebuild certain facilities, and make some of the properties available for sale and development,” read a September report about the committee prepared by Jones. “The intent is to stimulate downtown housing development and to provide enhanced facilities to replace the ones impacted by the proposal.”

The city is considering Marine Park and Lincoln Park as potential locations for the Blaine Skate Park, but is open to other suggestions. Following the meeting, the city’s park and cemetery board will forward their recommendation on the new location of the skate park to Blaine City Council.

“The proposal to relocate or replace the park presents a number of concerns and trade-offs, which we as a community must consider,” read the statement. “We are losing something by moving the park, but there may be benefits to a new location.”

For more information, contact community planner Andrew Boucher by calling 360/332-8311, extension 3337 or emailing aboucher@cityofblaine.com.