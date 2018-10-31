Ballots due November 6

General election ballots must be returned by Tuesday, November 6.

Stamps are not required to return ballots by mail this election, but ballots must be postmarked by November 6 to count.

“Voters are encouraged to check the last collection time posted on the mailbox if waiting until election day to mail their ballot,” according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office. “Ballots deposited after the last collection time on election day will not have a valid postmark and can’t be counted.”

All 18 drop box locations in Whatcom County are accepting ballots this election. Here’s where you can drop your ballot off locally:

Birch Bay North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road; Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road; Blaine Library, 610 3rd Street; and at the Whatcom County Courthouse, 201 Grand Avenue Bellingham.

Already, 48,617 voters in Whatcom County have returned their general election ballots.

For more information, contact Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105 or chief deputy auditor Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.