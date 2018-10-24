Football is playoff-bound after 34–8 win

By Oliver Lazenby

After beating Anacortes 34–8 in an October 19 away game, Blaine football will travel to Edmonds Stadium for a must-win playoff game against Mountlake Terrace at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 26.

Against Anacortes, Blaine sophomore quarterback Will McKinney completed 14 passes on 22 attempts for 206 yards.

He found senior Chase Abshere for two touchdowns and tossed another to senior Derek Machula. Senior Alex Mercado scored on a 22-yard run and senior Bryce Kamrath kicked a 30-yard field goal.

The Borderites finished the season with a 4–4 record.

Blaine lost to Mountlake Terrace (5–3) 40–0 on October 5, but the Borderites have made strides since then with some tactical changes to its running game and – as it showed at Anacortes – an improved throwing game.