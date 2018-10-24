“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” set for Oct. 26-28

The cast and crew of Blaine Community Theater’s production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” posed for a photo after their opening night on October 19 at the Blaine High School black box theater. The actors rehearsed four nights a week for six weeks in preparation for the show, which is the first full production the group has put on in eight years. The play carries on at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 28. Tickets cost $13 or $11 for students and seniors and can be purchased with cash only at the door or with a credit card at bit.ly/2D0CJdj.

Photo by Taylor Nichols