Blaine’s new police chief meets the school board

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine’s new police chief Allen Schubert visited the Blaine School Board at its October 22 meeting to introduce himself and to update the school board on the campus police officer position.

Starting in January, the school district will have a Blaine officer on campus full-time as the student resource officer.

The school district will fund 75 percent of the full-time position. The school district currently pays the city of Blaine to have an officer on campus

20 hours a week.

The officer picked for the job, Devin Cooper, has started “extensive training in preparation for the expanded program,” according to the city of Blaine.

School and police department staff will meet in November to define the responsibilities of the full-time job.