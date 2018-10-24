Blaine soccer to play Burlington-Edison in Thursday playoff game

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine soccer finished its regular season with a 4–0 loss at Burlington-Edison, but the Borderites will get another chance against Burlington-Edison (13–2–1) in a must-win playoff game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 25 at Burlington-Edison.

Blaine’s record is 4–11–1 overall, an improvement over last season’s 1–13–1 record and the best record for a Blaine girls soccer team since 2015.

“This was a success, especially because we have a lot of freshman and a lot of new players,” said Blaine head coach Gio Quesada. “Mentally the team is strong.”

In the 4–0 loss, Burlington-Edison scored in the first five minutes on a corner kick and Blaine couldn’t recover.

The previous week, on October 18, Blaine lost 2–1 to Sedro-Woolley at home. Blaine junior Sydney Thrall scored the Borderites’ goal on a penalty kick in the second half.