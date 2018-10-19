Wrong way driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Drugs, alcohol not suspected as the cause

By Stefanie Donahue

A pursuit that led law enforcement in both directions on I-5 ended with the arrest of a California woman who had earlier been reported missing by her family.

Around 10:15 p.m. on October 17, a Blaine Police Department officer responded to reports of a 2018 grey Dodge van headed south in the north-bound lanes of I-5 near the D Street exit, said Blaine police chief Allen Schubert.

The officer entered I-5 north, a few miles south of milepost 276, to look for the vehicle, Schubert said. Meanwhile, the driver, Diana Hahn, 51, turned around and re-entered I-5 south at Birch Bay-Lynden Road, this time going north.

Blaine officers continued on I-5 north, exited and re-entered I-5 south to meet the vehicle. Schubert said Hahn drove in the officers’ direction at speeds upwards of 85 MPH, forcing them to swerve out of the way.

Now with lights on and sirens sounding, the officers turned around in pursuit of Hahn, who exited at D Street, zoomed through a roundabout and onto Marine Drive.

With the road blocked by train, Hahn turned right onto a gravel Burlington Northern Santa Fe access road, Schubert said. She then drove onto the railroad tracks continuing north when her tires burst, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Washington State Patrol.

Hahn, who was alone in the vehicle, resisted officers as she was taken into custody, Schubert said. She was booked into Whatcom County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest, third degree assault and second degree criminal trespass.

No one was injured in the incident, Schubert said, adding Hahn showed no signs that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to a GoFundMe page titled ‘Missing: Diana Hahn,’ Hahn had not been in contact with her family and friends and was “experiencing extreme paranoia.” The page was set up to pay for a private investigator and raised $6,775. She is a resident of Eureka, California.

“The officers contacted Hahn’s [ex-husband] who was responsible for listing her as a missing person,” Schubert said in an email. “He was grateful she was in custody.”

At press time, Hahn was still in custody at Whatcom County Jail.