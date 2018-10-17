Letters to the Editor: October 18-24

The Editor:

In the October 4-10 edition of The Northern Light, a writer responded to another letter writer’s opinion about Starbuck’s outdoor fireplace. Over the past week that letter has engaged community conversation; not about the fireplace, rather the use of words.

How thankful we are to live each day knowing we are free: safe and secure by the protection of our police officers, Border Patrol, emergency responders, churches, schools and teachers, and multiple community programs; steadfast in mind that we can have ideas, goals, opinions and convictions, and that we are free to share them publicly and privately. Indeed, we are truly a blessed people.

The written word, as well as the vocal, can dishearten perspective to our freedom of speech. How we use our words is critical to the health of our community. Words that can come across as bitter, mean, or presumed attacking does no worthy of good to self or community. It does in fact bring to light a very deep need for self, community, and beyond.

The need and necessity to impart love, kindness, hope, joy, generosity, manners, grace, and forgiveness to all. It begins in our mind, convicted in our heart, and expressed in our words and actions. Song writer Hawk Nelson penned, “Words made me feel like a prisoner, made me feel set free. Words made me feel like a criminal, made me feel like a king. They’ve lifted my heart, they’ve dragged me down. Words can build you up, words can break you down. Start a fire in our heart, or put it out. Let our words be truth, let our Words be Life…”

In our freedom to express our words, it is okay to agree, disagree, and agree to disagree. Let us use our words to build one another up so that we can maintain the diverse, healthy spirit of community we are proud to live in.

Shirley Sell

Blaine

The Editor:

In your “Get to know your candidate” Q&A, Doug Ericksen’s promise to fix the Exit 274 problem was particularly disingenuous considering how, in 2016, he diverted previously approved funding for the project to his hometown of Ferndale.

The same holds true for the flyer he recently mailed out claiming he is an environmentalist. What was he doing double-dipping in D.C.? Helping Donald Trump dismantle the EPA? No one who identifies with Blaine or the environment should vote for Ericksen.

Neal Engledow

Blaine

The Editor:

Here’s an idea. Let’s elect a state senator for legislative district 42 who will work for us, not for their own aggrandizement. Her name is Pinky Vargas and she is prepared to concentrate on advancing legislative priorities that will benefit the people of Whatcom County and the whole state.

As a team member in the Democratic caucus she will bring her passion for education which prepares young people for the world of the future; she’ll continue studying and learning about the challenges of climate change to better contribute to government action that will help us manage this threat.

Pinky Vargas is a well-qualified and experienced woman who knows about public service, especially how to work with people of divergent views. Raised on a farm and now living in a city, Pinky appreciates the urban-rural nature of Whatcom County. Please join me in electing Pinky Vargas the next state senator for legislative district 42.

Helen Worley

Blaine