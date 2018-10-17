All law enforcement incidents are reviewed on a daily basis by the Blaine chief of police. Depending on the nature of the incident, the chief directs police personnel to conduct a follow-up investigation.
October 10, 2:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of an assault at the Blaine middle school. Officers spoke with the complainant and found no probable cause for a crime. Officers did identify several other potential victims. Further investigation revealed that no probable cause for a crime could be substantiated. The school district is addressing the matter administratively.
October 10, 6:23 p.m.: A woman called police to report that her purse had been stolen from a Blaine hotel that she had been visiting. The woman advised that her wallet and keys had been inside the purse at the time of the theft. The Ferndale resident was advised to cancel her credit/debit cards with her bank to prevent any potential financial theft.
October 10, 8:16 p.m.: A Blaine business called to request assistance with two guests who were refusing to pay for their food. An officer arrived and spoke with the customers who agreed to pay their bill.
October 10, 11:32 p.m.: A recreational vehicle was reported to have been parked along the street for over a month. The vehicle was tagged and will be ticketed if not moved within 24 hours. The vehicle was later found to have not been moved. A Notice of Infraction was sent to the registered owner for the parking violation.
October 11, 10:44 p.m.: Blaine police responded to the 300 Block of D Street where a business was reporting employee theft from the cash register. The incident is currently under investigation.
October 11, 3:41 p.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to a report of employee theft at a business in the 1700 Block of H Street. Officers are investigating the incident.
October 11, 4:31 p.m.: An officer responded to the police department to assist a citizen with Vehicle Identification Number verification. The verification took place and the officer cleared.
October 11, 5:09 p.m.: Officers responded to the US Border Patrol station on H Street to assist with a person with mental health issues. The individual was found to not be an immediate threat to herself or others, and no probable cause for a crime was established.
October 11, 9:20 p.m.: Officers on patrol observed a man and a woman outside of a residence. Officers recognized the man from previous contacts as having a no contact order with the woman. Dispatch was able to verify the order had been rescinded. Officers cleared with no further actions.
October 11, 10:04 p.m.: A parent called police to report her 15-year-old son was refusing to come home. That son later returned. She then reported her 16-year-old son also was late. The 16 year old has a history of disobeying parents. He was later located and found to be fine.
October 11, 10:30 p.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to a residential alarm. Police checked the home and contacted two juveniles, one of which resides there. Police cleared without incident.
October 12, 10:50 p.m.: Blaine police learned of break-in at a Blaine storage business. Approximately $500 in goods were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
October 12, 11 p.m.: A man called the police requesting a civil standby. Court documents were reviewed and it was determined the man was allowed a civil standby as ordered by a judge. The standby was completed no additional action required.
October 12, 2:18 p.m.: An individual contacted the police to turn in a found wallet that had been located near the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks at the border. An attempt is being made to determine the owner.
October 12,1:23 p.m.: A business reported receiving a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. The bill was collected and sent to the U.S. Secret Service for investigation. Officers cleared without further incident.
October 12, 6:55 p.m.: Officers were contacted by a man who had found a set of car keys on Marine Drive. The property owner contacted the police and was able to retrieve her property.
October 12, 11:32 p.m.: A Blaine officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for defective taillights. The driver was found to be DWLS 3rd was arrested, cited, and released with a mandatory court date. The man's vehicle keys were held by the police pending the arrival of a licensed driver in lieu of impoundment.
October 13, 1:15 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed two people around a closed business. The officer stopped and detained both people on suspicion of commercial burglary. One of the subjects was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Lynden for Larceny. The man was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
October 13, 10:49 a.m.: An Officer was dispatched to a civil matter. The Officer contacted the reporting party, via telephone, who advised they found some firearms. The Officer arrived and seized the firearms and the reporting party signed a found property form. Case will be forwarded to U.S. Customs.
October 13, 1:30 p.m.: Blaine police were requested back up the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office when a suspect pointed a firearm at deputies and later fired a round into an unknown direction. Blaine Police Officers remained on scene until the suspect was taken into custody.
October 14, 12:10 a.m.: Ferndale Police arrested a man on a Blaine warrant. The warrant was confirmed and faxed to the Whatcom County Jail. The man was booked into jail by Ferndale PD. The warrant was cleared from criminal justice databases by office staff.
October 14, 9:43 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. An Officer arrived and spoke with the reporting party who advised their neighbor is constantly playing loud music, and they have asked them to stop. While the Officer was on scene no music could be heard. The reporting party asked that the incident be documented. Follow up will be made with the neighbor playing the loud music.
October 14, 10:45 a.m.: During routine patrol an officer located a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 800 Block of Grant Avenue. The vehicle was tagged for the violation and the vehicle's owner will be cited for the parking offense.
October 14, 4:19 p.m.: An Officer was requested to handle a trespass call at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry for WCSO. An Officer arrived and was informed the suspect was now being cordial and was asked to remain on scene until she got on a bus and cleared the area. An Officer remained on scene until the individual cleared the area. No trespass was given per US Customs and Border Protection.
October 14, 4:34 p.m.: An Officer was dispatched to a found suitcase at a local park. The Officer arrived and discovered the reporting party was no longer on scene. The officer located a black suitcase near the garbage can and found nothing of monetary value inside. The suitcase was disposed of.
October 14, 6:24 p.m.: A highly intoxicated woman called Blaine police to report that a lot of vehicles were parked on the roadway and there was a party on the street. An officer arrived in the area within a few minutes and found a group gathering peacefully for a church function at a nearby residence. No vehicles were observed as being parked illegally and the group was very much under control.
October 14, 6:34 p.m.: An officer responded to a bank for a report of an alarm trip to the ATM. An officer arrived and found a vehicle with two occupants inside of it. The driver provided an ATM receipt that showed she just made a withdrawal from the ATM but there was no sign of any damage with the ATM machine. A bank employee arrived and let the officer check the business further. After finding no signs of any crimes, the officer cleared.
October 14, 11:52 p.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of North Harvey Road for a report of a strange blue light. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any strange blue lights or find anything out of the ordinary. Officers cleared with no further incident.
October 15, 8:05 a.m.: A US Border Patrol Agent located an abandoned bicycle and helmet in a ditch near the 600 block of A Street. The agent brought the bicycle and helmet to the police department where it was stored as found property until an owner is identified.
October 15, 9:30 a.m.: An individual reported that a vehicle has been parked along the city street for the past several days. An officer arrived and marked the vehicle with a 72-hour impound notice.
October 15, 8:09 p.m.: Blaine Officers drove to a Blaine residence to contact a man with an outstanding warrant. The man was contacted by police while walking nearby. The man was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
October 15, 11:00 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1300 block of Boblett Street for a report of an individual who locked their keys in their vehicle. Officers arrived and assisted the federal employee by unlocking the vehicle.
