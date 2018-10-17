Big money flowing into the initiative campaigns

By Stefanie Donahue

Political action committees, multi-billion-dollar corporations and a handful of wealthy donors are spending big bucks on statewide initiative campaigns leading up to the Tuesday, November 6 general election.

Four initiatives and one advisory vote will appear on the ballot, in addition to a slew of candidates running for federal, state and county positions. Here is a look at who is funding campaigns ‘for’ and ‘against’ the initiatives, according to the latest data from the Public Disclosure Commission.

Initiative Measure No. 1631

To curb greenhouse gas emissions in Washington, the initiative would impose a fee on major polluters to fund programs and projects that protect the environment.

Large emitters of fossil fuels would pay $15 per metric ton of produced carbon content starting in 2020. The fee would increase $2 per metric ton each year until the state meets its greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2035; after that, the fee would become fixed, with adjustments for inflation.

Not all polluters would have to pay the fee – certain facilities designated by the department of commerce, for example, would be exempt. Aircraft fuels, certain fuel used for agricultural purposes, motor vehicle fuel and other special fuels would also be excluded.

According to the Washington State Office of Financial Management (OFM), the fee is expected to raise $2.3 billion within the first five years.

A 15-member board would be responsible for allocating the money collected from the fee. Since the initiative would impose a fee, and not a tax, the money could only be used for purposes specified by the initiative.

Two political committees called ‘No on 1631,’ sponsored by the Western States Petroleum Association, and ‘I-1631,’ sponsored by the Association of Washington Business, have raised a combined $22.1 million to campaign against the initiative.

Top donors include Phillips 66 ($7.2 million); BP America ($6.4 million); Marathon Petroleum-owned Andeavor ($4.4 million); American fuel and petrochemical manufacturers ($1 million); and U.S. Oil and Refining Company ($558,531).

Advocating for the initiative are the ‘Clean Air Clean Energy WA’ and ‘Fuse Voters’ political committees, which have raised $11.2 million.

Top donors include Seattle-based The Nature Conservancy ($1.6 million); the League of Conservation Voters ($1.4 million); and co-founder of software company WRQ, Craig McKibben and his wife Sarah Merner ($1 million).

Initiative Measure No. 1634

The initiative would prohibit local governments from imposing taxes, fees or assessments on certain raw and processed foods, beverages and ingredients such as meat, produce, grains, dairy products, soda, spices and condiments. Alcoholic beverages, marijuana products and tobacco would be exempt.

Rallying against the pro-soda initiative is the ‘Healthy Kids Coalition’ political committee, which has raised $12,930 from eleven donors, including the American Cancer Society.

The ‘Yes! To Affordable Groceries’ political committee has raised $20.2 million from eight donors to advocate for the initiative.

Top donors include Coca-Cola ($9.7 million); PepsiCo ($7.3 million); Keurig Dr. Pepper ($2.1 million); Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., ($911,021); and Red Bull ($237,212).

Initiative Measure No. 1639

Considered to be the most ambitious attempt at gun reform in the state, the initiative would require increased background checks and training for gun owners, raise the age to 21 to purchase pistol and semi-automatic assault rifle and create new criminal offenses, including a new class C felony of Community Endangerment Due to Unsafe Storage of a Firearm in the First Degree, for injury or death caused as a result of improper gun storage, among other provisions.

Paul Kramer sponsored the initiative. In 2016, his son was seriously injured by a 19-year-old gunman who killed three people using an AR-15 at a party in Mukilteo.

Four political committees are opposing the initiative and have raised a combined $568,272.

Top donors include the National Rifle Association of America ($200,000) and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms ($20,000 cash and $124,694 in-kind).

In support of the initiative is the ‘Safe Schools Safe Communities’ political committee, which has raised $4.7 million.

Top donors include the late Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen ($1.2 million); venture capitalist Nicolas Hanauer and his wife, Leslie ($1.2 million); and former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie ($1 million).

Initiative Measure No. 940

The initiative would require law enforcement to undergo violence de-escalation, mental health and first aid training, adopt new use of deadly force standards and provide first aid in certain circumstances.

State lawmakers proposed this initiative as House Bill 3003 during the last legislative session and attempted to pass it as-is after amending it to include language proposed by various police organizations and other interest groups. The state supreme court ruled that was unconstitutional and left it up to voters to decide.

The initiative would require law enforcement to pass the “good faith” test in order to avoid criminal prosecution as result of the use of deadly force that results in death or great bodily harm. An independent investigation would also be required.

Coming out against the initiative is a coalition of groups closely aligned with police personnel and guilds, which have raised a combined $207,028.

Top donors include the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild ($90,000); the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs ($17,025); and the King County Police Officer’s Guild ($15,000).

The ‘De-Escalate WA I-940’ committee has raised a total of $3.2 million to campaign for the initiative.

Top donors include the Puyallup Tribe of Indians ($600,000); venture capitalist Nicolas Hanauer ($350,000); the American Civil Liberties Union ($250,000) and Washington, D.C.-based Open Society Foundation ($230,000).

To learn more about campaign finance, visit pdc.wa.gov.