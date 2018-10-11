Borderite sports recap

Volleyball

Blaine High School dominated Mount Baker on October 4, winning in three sets with scores of 25–13, 25–14 and 25–12.

Then, on October 9, Blaine lost to Lynden Christian in three sets.

Next, Blaine (4–5) hosts Meridian (2–8) at 7 p.m. on October 11.

Football

Blaine High School got shut out by Mountlake Terrace 40–0 at Edmonds Stadium on October 5.

Mountlake Terrace got an early lead with two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Blaine senior running back Alex Mercado led Blaine in rushing with 26 yards on 11 carries.

Next, Blaine (2–4) will host Cedarcrest (3–3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 12 for Blaine’s homecoming.