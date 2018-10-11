After a win and loss, soccer still has shot at postseason

By Oliver Lazenby

In a pair of games over the past week, Blaine varsity soccer shut out Mount Baker 3–0 at home for the Borderites’ first conference win, and then lost 3–0 at Lynden Christian on October 8.

Freshman Gabriela Blanco, sophomore Tory Powell and junior Jessica Adams scored against Mount Baker. All three goals came in the final 25 minutes. Head coach Gio Quesada said Blaine dominated the game but couldn’t make any of its shots in the first 55 minutes.

Though the Mount Baker victory was Blaine’s first conference win, the team’s record overall is 3–8–1. The Borderites could still earn a spot in the postseason, but it will take at least a couple more wins.

On October 8 against Lynden Christian (7­–4–2), the Borderites held Lynden Christian to one goal through the first 75 minutes before giving up two quick goals in the final five minutes.

“It was not a normal game for us. That happens sometimes,” Quesada said. “Toward the end of the season kids have little injuries and fatigue.”

Blaine plays next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16 at Nooksack Valley (2–11–0). Blaine’s senior night and final home game is 4:30 p.m. on October 18 against Sedro-Woolley (6–2–4).