Get to know your general election candidates

With November 6 just a month away, The Northern Light reached out to general election candidates running for federal, state and county positions with a few questions. The candidates are listed below in the same order as they appear in the voter’s guide.

42nd Legislative District State Senate

Doug Ericksen (R) Incumbent

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If re-elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: Fixing I-5 Exit 274 and the Bell Road train crossing are top priorities for me in the Blaine/Birch Bay area. We secured over $12 million to accomplish this in the transportation budget, but Governor Jay Inslee vetoed the funds. I am now working with the city of Blaine and the department of transportation to get this project done in an expedited fashion.

Our region would be significantly impacted if I-1631 (the energy tax initiative) or other new energy taxes are put in place. These new taxes would drive up the cost to heat our homes and drive our cars. Food prices would go up and we would lose good paying manufacturing jobs.

I oppose I-1631. My opponent supports these job killing taxes. I will make sure that these types of taxes that harm working families, low income people and seniors on a fixed income do not come back to life in Olympia.

I support I-1634 that would block sales taxes on food. My opponent opposes I-1634.

I am honored to be the Washington Farm Bureau Legislator of the Year and to be endorsed by the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: I will lead the charge to secure state and federal dollars to complete the exit 274 and Bell Road train crossing projects. These projects are vital to the future success of the community.

I worked with our legislative team and the city of Blaine to secure the $1.2 million for utilities and will work to secure more funds in the 2019 budget.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: During my time in the state senate I have consistently reached across the political divide to get great things done for Whatcom County and for our state. Some recent examples include:

1. Passing crude by rail legislation to protect our communities while keeping our refineries operating 2. Changing how we clean up contaminated sites so we clean up more sites faster. 3. Fully funding education while providing a 20 percent cut to college tuition. 4. Creating the Environmental Legacy and Stewardship Account to protect our environment for future generations.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: 1. Quality education with more options for parents. 2. Reducing taxes while creating more jobs in our region. 3. Protecting and enhancing our quality of life.

Working together we accomplished great things over the past eight years. With your vote and your support we will keep doing great things for the people of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point

Roberts.

Pinky Vargas (D)

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts need stronger representation in the state legislature that works hard on meeting their local needs and puts people first. Specifically, Blaine needs an Amtrak stop, Birch Bay needs a library, and Point Roberts needs medical access and infrastructure replacement. To address these issues in the legislature, I will advocate for these communities, talk to the county about tax distribution, and support funding and grants for these projects. Whatcom County needs a champion who puts people first, not a senator who spends much of his time and effort working in Washington, D.C. or on trips to Cambodia.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: The off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274 is a huge public safety issue that affects the entire region and should be fully funded. I also think it’s essential that all of our residents, rural and urban alike, have the infrastructure their communities need to succeed, so I’d support continued state investment in our essential utility projects. I’m disappointed that our current senator did not deliver enough funding to complete the projects.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: I recently served on the Jail Funding Task Force that met monthly for a year, with county executive Louws, representatives of the small cities, sheriff Bill Elfo and local police departments. Even though many Democratic voters were strongly opposed to the previous jail proposal, I reached across party lines and worked collaboratively to reach a compromise that increased funding to proven programs to reduce incarceration for low-level offenders, respected the taxpayer by reducing the cost of the building, and met the needs of law enforcement. We also included a oversight board to make sure these goals were being met and that taxpayer money was being saved.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: 1. Work to lower health insurance premiums and make health care more affordable and accessible for families. 2. Stand up to big corporations and special interests who want tax breaks and special treatment, while working families work harder for less. It’s time they pay their fair share. 3. Invest in local infrastructure, roads and bridges to create family wage jobs here in Whatcom County. 4. Grow our renewable energy economy and create jobs here at home. 5. Stand up for women’s health care, particularly keeping government out of reproductive rights decisions.

42nd Legislative District State Representative, Position 1

Justin Boneau (D)

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: These towns have often had their issues ignored by politicians from the larger towns in Whatcom County. It’s time for a representative who will fight to improve traffic by meaningfully investing in infrastructure. I work cleaning trash from the side of I-5 almost every day, and I often see just how bad the traffic can be, and the consequences that can have. We need to do better.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: Absolutely. The county needs these infrastructure improvements and I support funding them. There’s a huge traffic problem near the border, and doing nothing clearly isn’t solving it.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: As a first-time candidate who cleans our streets for a living, I’ve never been in a position to work across the political aisle. That said, I will work for working class people and support any legislation that helps alleviate their struggles, regardless of which party proposes or supports it. Reflexive partisanship is one of the greatest impediments to progress in our nation and our state today, and it won’t get better by continuing to elect inflexible ideologues.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: I’m a working father and a renter here in Whatcom County, and I want to be a voice for those who are struggling in our community. I’ve watched my rent rise three times in the last two years while my wages have stayed the same; it’s getting harder for my family to live here, and I know we’re not alone. I want to fight for legislation that would help families like mine, especially to make housing more affordable, to establish single-payer health care in Washington, and to provide childcare for all families. Nearly 60 percent of renters in Whatcom County are spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, and it gets harder every year.

This is unacceptable. We need massive investments in social housing to ensure that every family can afford to live safely in our community. The federal government has declined to lead on healthcare, so it’s time for our state to lead and provide health care for all. Our community has some of the highest childcare costs in the state, State-funded childcare would lift a huge burden off the backs of working families. I chose to run because, among our current representation, I didn’t see anyone who struggles to pay for housing, for health care, for childcare, and I know that thousands of families here do struggle. It’s time for a representative who will work for the working.

Luanne Van Werven (R) Incumbent

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If re-elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: The rapidly growing communities of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts make up this beautiful corner of the district.

Blaine area residents are frustrated over traffic back-ups at the intersection of Peace Portal and Bell Road. For the last few years I have worked closely with Blaine city leaders and the state department of transportation to fund and develop solutions to deal with the congestion.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: During the 2018 session, we secured funding to study a potential I-5 southbound off-ramp at exit 274. The goals of this project are two-fold: to enhance economic development in the Blaine area and to eliminate traffic back-ups by moving the train tracks above the road crossing to this intersection. This long-term solution will involve funding partners at the state and federal levels.

For the short-term, the city of Blaine applied for grants from the Transportation Improvement Board to widen the Peace Portal and Bell Road intersection and add turn lanes to improve traffic flow. I sent a strong support letter to the board requesting full funding for this project.

Your 42nd delegation leads the way for environmental cleanup advocacy. A section of failing bulkhead at the Blaine Marina Tank Farm will be repaired because we secured $900,000.

We also secured $1.2 million for the utility extension project for planned development in east Blaine.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: Crossing the political divide to reach solutions for our constituents is not an uncommon occurrence. Actually, it is necessary to be an effective legislator. Last year my House Bill 2307 was an example of organizations and agencies coming together to protect sensitive data for fish and wildlife. It passed the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law by the governor. Working with a Democratic colleague, I successfully amended House Bill 2177 which made Whatcom County eligible to receive opportunity scholarships. These will assist community and technical college students earning certificates and associate degrees for high-demand jobs in rural communities. This is a win-win for students and employers.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: Hearing your concerns, I’m working to improve schools, keep our neighborhoods safe, protect our local jobs and return taxes back to you. I will fight to protect our industries and agriculture, to connect students to careers and to ensure families have opportunities to thrive. There is more to do, but with your vote, I’ll continue the work I began in your corner of the district.

42nd Legislative District State Representative, Position 2

Sharon Shewmake (D)

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: Blaine wants affordable housing and infrastructure. In 2010, the legislature slashed the Housing Trust Fund, creating a lack of supply which is driving up the cost of housing.

Birch Bay wants better access to I-5. Getting stuck behind a train could mean the difference between life and death.

I want to be a representative for all of Whatcom County. Investments in housing and infrastructure in all communities are essential to our long-term growth. I’d like to find innovative solutions for Point Roberts that provide access to essential services at affordable rates.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: Yes! Both projects are examples of ways that we can encourage new economic activity.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: I want to fix water rights which will require working across the aisle. My PhD is in agricultural economics which makes it obvious that our current system fails to protect ecosystems or farms, strangles economic opportunity and will only get worse with climate change and additional pressure from growth. My opponent has failed on this issue because he writes bills with only Republican co-sponsors, despite a legislature controlled by Democrats. I’ll work with tribes, farmers, environmentalists, local government and scientists to find bipartisan solutions that work. There are some great win-wins here, but it’s going to require leadership on this issue, leadership we frankly have not seen.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: 1. Early learning is one of the best investments we can make. Research shows that children who attend preschool are less likely to break the law as adults. This saves taxpayers money and breaks cycles of intergenerational poverty. For every $1 in costs, we see $6-9 worth of benefits. I want to make sure that every 3 and 4-year-old can attend preschool no matter the income of their parents. 2. We need to fully fund the Housing Trust Fund so we can build affordable housing. 3. We need to address climate change in a way that grows the economy and cuts pollution. 4. We need leadership on water. 5. We need to work on bringing down the cost of health care. Our country pays more per capita than almost any other country and gets worse results. This is an ambitious agenda, but ask anyone I’ve ever worked with, I work hard and I get things done. We can build a better future.

Vincent Buys (R) Incumbent

Q: What are some of the specific issues facing the citizens of Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts? If re-elected, what action will you take to address those issues?

A: This past legislative session we were able to address important and pressing needs in Blaine by appropriating the necessary funding to vest the Grandis Pond development, providing necessary infrastructure needs as well providing the initial funding to improve exit 274. For the Birch Bay community it is important to continue supporting improvements at our state park and along the stretch of Birch Bay Drive as well as seeking investments in a new community library. Long-term I would like to begin planning for an eventual elementary school within the Birch Bay community.

It is important for residents of Point Roberts that the garbage collection issues are resolved. While this is mainly a county issue, I remain committed to doing what is needed at the state level to ensure the concerns are addressed at a cost that is fair and affordable for the community.

Q: In 2018, state lawmakers approved the allocation of $1.2 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine and $550,000 to update an Interchange Justification Report (IJR) for a project to add a new southbound off-ramp on I-5 at exit 274. Both projects still require funding. Should the state step in to fund those projects to completion?

A: When re-elected, I am committed to seeking the funding necessary, in partnership with local and federal funds to complete the project in the manner suited best for the community.

Q: Please give a recent example of when you crossed the political divide to reach a compromise solution with your opposing political party.

A: The Hirst fix, Senate Bill 6091, which I helped negotiate, is a good example of compromise between very diverse viewpoints surrounding allowing rural residents to build on their own properties while protecting the environmental concerns.

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for the 2019 session?

A: I look forward to continuing the work of supporting our local agriculture and Cherry Point industries, and ensuring our rural residents continue to have access to water. The most important work I can do is to ensure that our current healthy economy is not stifled by new or higher taxes or by crippling, nonsense

regulations.

Whatcom County Council At-Large, Position B

Carol Frazey

Q: What sets you apart from your opponent? What unique qualities or skills do you bring to the table that differentiate you from the sitting council members?

A: I feel that my experiences growing up on a farm and being in the first generation of my family to attend college, along with those of being a business owner and mother, differentiate me from my opponent and the sitting council. I promise to consider the long-term effects of every decision I make and to reach out to those who will be most affected by those decisions. I am willing to ask the uncomfortable questions and take the time and effort to find win-win solutions to help fellow councilmembers hear your voice.

Q: Housing values have increased tremendously in Whatcom County. What programs would you support to increase the availability of affordable housing?

A: We need to provide creative options for making and keeping housing affordable throughout Whatcom County. As a council member, I will support the creative, well-planned-out, fiscally responsible, visionary programs the community brings to the table.

The programs that I currently see helping with housing affordability are 1. Whatcom Housing Authority’s Tax-Exempt Bonds and/or the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and Tenant-Based Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) 2. Kulshan Community Land Trust – I know several people who have purchased homes for their families through this program. This is a great success for them and our community. 3. Bellingham Home Fund – The levy passed in 2012, and hopefully again this year, for working families, veterans, seniors with housing needs, and people with disabilities. 4. Also, to help ease the effects of urban sprawl and help keep housing affordable, we need to increase the Purchase and Transfer of Development Rights programs. This will allow developers to purchase the rights to subdivide land closer to our urban areas while protecting our forests and farmland.

Q: If elected, what will your priorities be?

A: My priorities for Whatcom County will be finding creative solutions for our water issues, homelessness, our jail and criminal justice system and the effects of rapid growth in our county. These fall under our focus on the individual, environmental, and economic health of Whatcom County. Using my strength of teambuilding and collaboration, I will bring together non-profits, businesses, and government agencies to find creative solutions to the issues facing Whatcom County. This will require leadership and vision. I would be honored to serve all members of our community on the Whatcom County Council.

Mike Peetoom

Q: What sets you apart from your opponent?

A: I am involved in the Birch Bay and Blaine communities. I understand the local issues. I see the value of keeping Cherry Point open and not over taxing and over regulating businesses and the people who live here. I believe in less regulations, less taxes, less policies and the strengthening of our individual communities.

Q: What unique qualities or skills do you bring to the table that differentiate you from the sitting council members?

A: As a small business owner and Birch Bay Chamber Member, I have worked with several levels of government. Working in construction has given me the knowledge to understand infrastructure. Both have given me the necessary perspective to make county council decisions that would benefit our county, businesses and individuals.

Q: Housing values have increased tremendously in Whatcom County. What programs would you support to increase the availability of affordable housing?

A: As a contractor I have seen heavy regulations and high permitting costs be a factor in rising housing costs. I will work to reduce these regulations to help make housing more affordable. I will also support organizations in our county that provide housing assistance.

Q: If elected, what will your priorities be?

A: I will work to bring balanced solutions to the county council, slow down regulations, stop the attacks on local businesses, work to meet the needs of each individual community in Whatcom County and help those who are in our community to thrive. Helping our community members to be successful, will decrease homelessness, increase mental health and increase each individual’s ability to be economically stable.

Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

Eric Richey (D)

Q: If elected, you will follow in the footsteps of David McEachran, who has served as prosecuting attorney in Whatcom County since 1974. What differentiates you from both your predecessor and your opponent?

A: A prosecutor’s job is to protect the community. Dave McEachran has done an excellent job prosecuting serious cases while treating others with respect and my office will continue to do that. My goals are to keep the community safe and to reduce incarceration.

We have lower level cases where we can better protect the community with treatment rather than incarceration. I will: 1) work with law enforcement to divert cases into treatment and 2) reduce many low-level cases, and will recommend probation and treatment instead of jail.

There are important differences between my opponent and me: experience and relationships. I have extensive experience doing this work and supervising other prosecutors. My opponent has never prosecuted a single felony in Washington State. To change a system as complex as our criminal justice system requires trust and relationships. My opponent does not have these relationships and during the campaign has burned any possible bridges with the very people, such as law enforcement, he would need to work with. I will emphasize a team approach with our community partners to lead the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office into the future.

Q: The voters of Whatcom County have consistently rejected funding a new jail. What policies are you proposing to reduce over-crowding of the jail? Are you supportive of sentencing alternatives, such as electronic home monitoring?

A: As your next prosecutor, I will reduce incarceration rates and I support diversion, treatment, drug and mental health court and alternatives such as electronic home monitoring. Rare individuals need the longest jail sentence possible in order to protect the community.

Most offenders are going to get out of jail at some point and pounding on people just because we can is not helping anyone. Under my leadership, we will use the lightest touch possible to get people to stop committing crimes. I will reduce low-level crimes to misdemeanors. Shifting focus from the incarceration model will reduce overcrowding, and reduce the need for a large new jail.

James Erb (D)

Q: If elected, you will follow in the footsteps of David McEachran, who has served as prosecuting attorney in Whatcom County since 1974. What differentiates you from both your predecessor and your opponent?

A: We have had the same leadership in this important office for nearly 44 years. Mr. McEachran has been in office since 1974 and my opponent has worked for Mr. McEachran for over 25 years. I am running for Whatcom County Prosecutor because I believe it is time for a real change in leadership and approach in this important office. I have a fresh perspective and a modern approach to criminal justice. I will focus less on incarceration and more on alternatives including treatment for people suffering with substance abuse disorder or mental health issues. I am eager to work with the Whatcom County Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force to implement the effective strategies that other communities have used to safely reduce their jail populations so that we do not have to raise taxes to pay for a big, expensive jail in Ferndale.

Q: The voters of Whatcom County have consistently rejected funding a new jail. What policies are you proposing to reduce over-crowding of the jail? Are you supportive of sentencing alternatives, such as electronic home monitoring?

A: I am one of those voters, and the primary reason that I decided to run for this important office is because I understand that the current policies and practices of the prosecutor’s office have fueled mass incarceration in Whatcom County. We are locking people up at a rate 16 percent higher than the state-wide average. We lock up too many people. I strongly support alternatives to incarceration including expanding the use of electronic home monitoring. The City of Bellingham has saved over a million dollars in one year by using EHM as an alternative to incarceration. We must also increase access to the county’s therapeutic drug court and mental health court. The prosecutor’s current approach to drug court does not meet nationally accepted best practices. We need to change that. We also need to work with other stakeholders to increase access to community-based mental health treatment options for people suffering with mental illness. It’s time for a change.

Public Utility District 1, Commissioner District 2

Atul Deshmane

Q: Why should voters care about voting for a PUD commissioner? How does Public Utility District 1 affect the lives of people living in Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts?

A: Right now the PUD is focused on supporting the three refineries near Ferndale. Many of the employees live in that area. There are opportunities to grow the regional economy further. Public infrastructure helps us achieve amazing things. We might take it for granted but it takes tremendous coordination and effort. There are many opportunities to unleash potential in north Whatcom and east Whatcom County that need better infrastructure.

Q: If elected, what will your priorities be?

A: The PUD can work with private and public entities to help grow broadband and renewables and collaborate in water conservation. Much of the county has little or no broadband access. Renewables can grow further and a pro-active regional partner can help to do that. With enthusiasm for infrastructure we can help our community be even better. I am thrilled by the prospect of carefully planning and executing these projects with public and private entities.

Paul Kenner

Q: Why should voters care about voting for a PUD commissioner? How does Public Utility District 1 affect the lives of people living in Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts?

A: Whatcom PUD has served Cherry Point industrial customers since 1952. We supply energy to Phillips 66 refinery and water to industrial customers such as Alcoa. By serving Cherry point with low cost utilities we’re helping all of Whatcom County, including Blaine and Birch Bay, by assisting these industries in providing living wage jobs.

We work and support our local ag community and initiate water, energy and environmental projects and programs.

We are collaborating with Birch Bay Water and Sewer District and Drayton Watershed Improvement District to consider a regional ag water supply concept using PUD water to augment stream flow and supply irrigation needs in the Drayton and California creeks drainage system.

Q: If elected, what will your priorities be?

A: To preserve our water rights and develop a water supply plan. The lack of this plan is encumbering the regions ability to reach consensus on the water rights issues and ways that water supply needs relate to land use throughout the county. 2. To continue the PUD’s successful technical assistant program helping small water districts with grants from the Department of Health. 3. To continue discussions with the Port of Bellingham to enhance greater broadband fiber throughout the County. 4. To consider partnering with the Port of Bellingham and Whatcom County to explore the creation of a new non-fossil fuel business park at Cherry Point. 5. To continue supporting local agriculture through new approaches to water supply and water rights. 6. To continue efficiently running a $21,000,000 utility without utilizing any tax payer money.