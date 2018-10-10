General election candidates field questions at forum

Candidates running for federal, state and county positions answered a variety of questions during an election forum on October 9 at Birch Bay Bible Community Church. Here’s a sampling of what they said:

Initiative Measure No. 1631, which would charge fees on sources of greenhouse gas pollutants

“I am an environmental economist and I want to say that the most cost effective ways to reduce any sort of pollution is to make polluters pay for that pollution,” said Sharon Shewmake (D) in support of the initiative. She is running for 42nd legislative district state representative, position 2.

“The initiative is basically a $350 million slush fund for the government,” said 42nd legislative district state representative, position 2 candidate Vincent Buys (R). “It will do nothing to address climate change, except spend your money.”

Initiative Measure No. 1639, which would, in part, require increased background checks and training for sales or delivery of semi-automatic assault rifles

“This is ridiculous, this initiative,” said Whatcom County Council at large, position B candidate Mike Peetoom. “I vote no.”

“I vote yes on the initiative,” said Whatcom County Council at large, position B candidate Carol Frazey. “Our children have gone through lock downs [at school].” She added, “We really need to take it to our heart.”

“I think to say that somehow this will make our schools safer is just not accurate,” said 42nd legislative district state senator candidate Doug Ericksen (R). “This initiative makes law-abiding gun owners into criminals and felons.”

“I do support this initiative,” said 42nd legislative district state senator candidate Pinky Vargas (D). “It is critical for us to look at what’s happening in this country. Our children should not be afraid to go to school because they think they’re going to get shot.”

Whatcom County Jail

“I have toured it and it’s definitely old and beat up,” Peetoom said. “I feel like it’s an infrastructure thing. If it was a failing road, we’d fix it. Why do we have to make it political? Why not fix a building the county owns? If somebody gets hurt, how much is that going to cost?”

“The people of Whatcom County value treatment over incarceration and that’s why we have not voted yes on the tax two times,” Frazey said. “I’ve also taken a tour of the jail and it’s inhumane for the workers and for the people inside.”

Initiative Measure No. 940, which would, in part, change use of deadly force standards for

law enforcement

“I will be voting for 940,” said Whatcom County prosecuting attorney candidate James Erb (D).

“This is something that law enforcement should understand is an important discretion the prosecutor has when dealing with such a situation,” said Whatcom County prosecuting attorney candidate Eric Richey (D) without directly endorsing the initiative. “I can tell everyone out here that I’ll be very careful in how I will handle these situations when they arise.”

To view the full forum, visit bit.ly/2E9QcRm.

Reporting by Stefanie Donahue and Taylor Nichols