Breathe in… Breathe out…

All ages can learn the practice of yoga and Qigong from instructor Maureen Kelly. She’s taught yoga and qigong for more than a decade and is also trained in meditation, acupressure and sound healing.

“Yoga offers increased flexibility, muscle strength and tone as well as improved levels of energy and vitality,” she said in a press release. “Perhaps most importantly, it also enhances a sense of wellbeing.”

Here’s a look at Kelly’s class schedule:

Chakra yoga for the body, mind and spirit – 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation 2 (BBBPRD) gymnasium, at 7511 Gemini Street; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the BBBPRD gymnasium; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the Blaine Pavilion, at 635 8th Street.

“This is a gentle yoga class that incorporates various yoga poses, breathing focus and acupressure, finishing with a brief meditation. We gently bring our awareness to a different energy field (chakra) in the body in each class,” Kelly said, “No prior knowledge of chakras is required. Also, poses can always be modified to accommodate your level of physical ability.”

Gentle yoga for seniors – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Blaine Pavilion.

“This is a class for those who are either just getting started in yoga, recovering from injuries, feeling a lot of stiffness or just seeking yoga that focuses on breathing, stretching and nurturing body and soul at a more relaxed pace,” Kelly said. “We finish with a brief meditation.”

Qigong/meditation – 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at the BBBPRD gymnasium.

“This class combines practice of Qigong followed by time spent in meditation. Qigong is an ancient technique that while outstanding in its ability to bring emotional and physical equilibrium, is simple enough for people of all ages and fitness levels to take part in. It brings us into the moment and a space where balance can be restored,” Kelly said. “This combo class offers the student the opportunity to come first into gentle body movement with a sense of presence followed by time to go within, fostering inner peace.”

Classes cost $5 to drop in. Passes for multiple classes are also available for purchase. To learn more, visit bbbparkandrec.org.