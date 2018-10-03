Scarecrows to crop up at businesses in downtown Blaine

By Stefanie Donahue

This month, residents and visitors will have the chance to vote on the best scarecrow window display at businesses throughout Blaine’s downtown core.

Sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, the contest calls on local businesses to get creative with corn stalks, hay bales, pumpkins, leaves and more to build a window display that features one or more scarecrows.

Decorations must be on display between Saturday, October 13 and removed by Saturday, November 10. Businesses that sponsor a scarecrow or window display will be featured on a special map produced by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce.

The public will determine the winner of the contest by voting online at blainechamber.com or facebook.com/blainechamber or in person at the Blaine Visitor Information Center, located at 546 Peace Portal Drive. Contest winners will get a prize.

Last year, the first place winner was Touchstone Behavioral Health, the second place winner was Evergreen Cannabis and the third place winner was Blaine Healing Arts Massage Therapy.

To learn more, contact the Blaine Chamber of Commerce at 360/332-6484 or vic@cityofblaine.com.