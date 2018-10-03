Lummi Nation buys Loomis Trail Golf Club

Tribe plans to continue operating the golf course

By Stefanie Donahue

The Lummi Nation bought the Loomis Trail Golf Club and took ownership on October 1, according to a press release from the Lummi Nation.

An ownership group that included Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa sold the 180-acre, 18-hole golf course southeast of Blaine at 4342 Loomis Trail Road. The property includes a hotel and restaurant. Semiahmoo Resort ownership put the golf course on the market about a year ago.

The Lummi Nation bought the property for $3.75 million, according to the Whatcom County Treasurer’s Office. Whatcom County appraised it at $6.3 million in 2017.

In a September 26 letter to Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club members, Stuart Rolfe, president of Wright Hotels, a managing partner at Semiahmoo Resort, said the Lummi Nation intends to run Loomis Trail Golf Club as a daily fee course. At press time, no one from the Lummi Nation was available to comment.

Previously, Loomis Trail Golf Club was open to the public on even days of the month; odd days were members-only.

A spokesperson for Semiahmoo Resort said Loomis Trail employees were “on-boarded by the Lummi Nation” during the ownership transition. The number of employees at Semiahmoo Resort isn’t expected to change.

In the future, Semiahmoo’s golf course will be available only to members and resort guests.

Rolfe’s letter said the sale of Loomis Trail Golf Club allows for improvements at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club including replacing the irrigation system, improving drainage and replacing roofs on the clubhouse and maintenance shed.

The Lummi Nation’s press release highlighted historical use of the land by indigenous people.

“This is much more than a golf course. Loomis trail land holding is within our St’l’elnep, our ancient ground or village,” said Lummi Nation chairman Jay Julius, in the release. “Loomis Trail, Dakota Creek, California Creek and the surrounding areas were very important to our ancestors, and therefore are very important to the history of our people.”