Community celebrates the grand opening of Rawganique

Cutting all-natural twine instead of synthetic ribbon, the community celebrated the grand opening of Rawganique on September 28. The business, located at 429 Peace Portal Drive in Blaine, sells organic, chemical-free clothing and household products as well as vegan food, coffee, pastries and ice cream. Its soft opening was on September 10. Pictured from l.:  Blaine Chamber of Commerce secretary Carroll Solomon, Rawganique co-founders Quo Yong Fu and Qeanu Wallner, general manager Christy Lonquist, Blaine mayor Bonnie Onyon and city manager Michael Jones.

Photo by Stefanie Donahue

