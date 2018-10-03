Birch Bay election forum set for Oct. 9

By Stefanie Donahue

General election candidates are gearing up for a forum in Birch Bay next week.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9 at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, located at 4460 Bay Road. Moderator Terry Terry will pose a series of questions to candidates who are running for federal, state and local positions.

Event co-organizer Kathy Berg said the following have agreed to participate: 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative candidate Jeffrey Beeler (Republican) – his opponent Suzan DelBene (Democrat-Incumbent) is due in Washington D.C. and cannot attend; 42nd Legislative District State Senator candidates Doug Ericksen (Republican-incumbent) and Pinky Vargas (Democrat); 42nd Legislative District State Representative, Position 1 candidates Justin Boneau (Democrat) and Luanne Van Werven (Republican-incumbent); 42nd Legislative District State Representative, Position 2 candidates Sharon Shewmake (Democrat) and Vincent Buys (Republican-incumbent); Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney candidates Eric Richey (Democrat) and James Erb (Democrat); Whatcom County Council At-Large, Position B candidates Carol Frazey and Mike Peetoom; and Public Utility District 1, Commissioner District 2 candidate Paul Kenner – his opponent Atul Deshmane is not attending.

The public can submit questions to chairkathy@birchbayinfo.org or at the event.

“We are looking for an informative, civil conversation about our community,” Berg said. “We are all in this together.”

More election forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County are scheduled for October. Learn more: lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org.