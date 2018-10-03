Birch Bay election forum set for Oct. 9

All law enforcement incidents are reviewed on a daily basis by the Blaine Chief of Police. Depending on the nature of the incident, the Chief directs police personnel to conduct a follow-up investigation.
September 25, 1 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up. Officer arrived and found a person who was yelling inside a room at a local motel. Officers made entry and discovered a domestic violence assault had occurred, however, the suspect had left on foot upon police arrival. Officers canvassed the area for approximately an hour, however the man was not located. PC is posted. Hotel management advised to call 911 if the man returns. The report was forwarded to the prosecutor for charging 9/27/18.
September 25, 2:54 p.m.: An individual called Blaine PD to report someone keyed his car. An officer spoke with the individual who advised he had no suspect information. A report was completed for insurance purposes.
September 25, 3:43 p.m.: A person called to report a flowerpot left on their front porch stolen overnight. The white daisies cost the person $27.00. The person is requesting extra patrol as able. No suspect information or any further details.
September 25, 5:30 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of D Street for a report of an individual scared he was being followed. Officers arrived and determined the individual had just crossed illegally into the US through Peace Arch Park. US Border Patrol assumed jurisdiction and arrested the individual. Officers cleared with no further incident.
September 25, 7:45 p.m.: Officers responded to the Peace Arch Point of Entry for a report of a suspended driver. Officers arrived and determined the individual had a suspended license out of Arizona. Officers arrested, cited and released the individual with a mandatory court date. Officers cleared with no further incident.
September 26, 12:26 a.m.: Blaine Police conducted parking enforcement in the 800 Block of Grant Avenue. A vehicle was given an infraction for being parked in a no parking zone.
September 26, 3:32 p.m.: A retired Officer came into the Blaine PD to store his firearm. The firearm was stored into GL#1. On 9/28 the man returned and regained custody of his firearm.
September 26, 6:10 p.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to a report of a transient man causing a disturbance at a gas station. Police arrived but the man had left on foot. An officer contacted the man later and advised him he was trespassed from the business.
September 26, 8:45 p.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to assist a parent with her 17-year-old son that has been staying out late. Police arrived and talked with the young man. He was informed that he had to obey his parents until he turned 18. He said he understood. Police cleared without incident.
September 26, 9:10 p.m.: Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance where it was reported a male was shouting like a drill instructor. Officers contacted a female who stated she wanted to join the military and her uncle was showing her what a drill instructor sounds like.
September 27, 12:45 a.m.: Officers working traffic enforcement stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of State Route 543. Officers identified the driver as having a suspended driver's license. Officers arrested, cited and released the individual with a mandatory court date. The individual was allowed to leave the vehicle legally parked on private property to wait for a licensed driver.
September 27, 3:16 a.m.: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Officer determined the drivers Washington State drivers license was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officer arrested the driver for driving while license suspended.
September 27, 9:06 a.m.: Officer arrested the driver of a vehicle for driving while license suspended. The passenger said he had a driver’s license and was willing to drive the vehicle. Officer checked the passengers driving status and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed, so the passenger was arrested and booked into jail.
September 27, 8:30 a.m.: Blaine Police located a commercial trailer which had been left standing on city streets in excess of the time allowed under the city municipal code. The vehicle was found to be abandoned and impounded. Chief’s Note: We continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on illegal parking in the Ludwick/Grant business district. Our officers check and mark all vehicles at the beginning of every shift.
September 27, 8:45 a.m.: During routine patrol Blaine Police located a vehicle in violation of city parking regulations. The vehicle was marked and a parking infraction will be mailed to the registered owner.
September 27, 2:34 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Starbucks after an employee was threatened by a customer in the drive-through. Officers documented the incident and advised the employees to call back when the woman returns so she could be trespassed.
September 27, 3:22 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic violence in the 1600 block of Runge Ave. Officer arrived and mediated the incident. No probable cause was established for a crime and officers gave both parties involved a warning as their arguing caused a disturbance of peace in the neighboring apartment units.
September 27, 6:17 p.m.: Blaine Police were advised of a possible domestic order violation. The suspect and victim were believed to be at a location near Ferndale. The information was passed onto the WCSO. Blaine Police also checked a location within the city limits of Blaine. The victim and child were home and found to be ok. The victim denied contacting the suspect.
September 27, 6:20 p.m.: A woman called Blaine Police reporting a suspect had used her stolen debt card at a bank in Blaine. The suspect used the card to obtain several hundred dollars from the account. The bank will be contacted for surveillance footage.
September 27, 11:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to an occupied vehicle at a closed business. Security cameras captured two people walking around the closed business. Officers arrived and watched the video with the employee. The suspects were walking dogs. Police found no evidence of any crime and cleared without incident.
September 28, 1:40 a.m.: Officers responded to a business requesting a male be moved along. Officers moved the subject along. Officers found he had warrant for his arrest and he was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Whatcom County Jail.
September 28, 3:49 a.m.: Dispatch reported a person called to report she could hear bumping against the north side of her residence. Officer checked the area around the residence and the surrounding neighborhood, but could not find anyone. Officer cleared the area.
September 28, 5:20 a.m.: Officer on patrol located a severally injured deer in a ditch next to the road. The deer was dispatched.
September 28, 8:34 a.m.: A commercial truck backed into a building on private property causing damage to the buildings roll up receiving door. The police were called when the driver refused to provide insurance information to the business they were delivering to. Officers arrived and mediated the incident. Officers explained to the man he was on the verge of obstructing. The truck driver later explained he was instructed by his boss not to provide the information. Chief’s Note: Officers made sure there was an exchange of vehicle/insurance information before clearing from the incident.
September 28, 11:27 a.m.: An employee of a business in the 1300 Block of E Street called to report a suspicious package. Officers investigated and found no evidence of criminal activity.
September 28, 12:13 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a local business for multiple counterfeit bills. Officer arrived and documented the passers information and collected the bills. The person claimed they were obtained from a business in Canada.
September 28, 4:46 p.m.: An employee of a gas station called to request a transient man be trespassed from the business. An officer arrived and verbally trespassed the man from the location. The man said he understood and left on foot.
September 28, 6:39 p.m.: A man called police to say he was being stalked by an ex. The officer provided the man with several solutions to the matter. The man agreed to call police the next time the suspect arrived at his home. The suspect will be trespassed from the property. No criminal threats were found to have occurred.
September 28, 8:15 p.m.: A person reported two male subjects were standing near the old train station. Officer checked the area for the two subjects but could not find them. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 28, 10:08 p.m.: Person reported she has been trying to get a hold of her elderly neighbor for about an hour because she could hear water running in her apartment. Officer arrived at the apartment complex and was informed they were able to make contact with the elderly woman who was ended up being just fine and the running water was coming from the toilet. The water problem was fixed. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 28, 11:30 p.m.: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Officer determined the driver did not have a driver’s license and she did not have identification with her. The driver could not show proof of insurance and did not have a vehicle registration in the vehicle. Officer cited the driver for the traffic violations.
September 29, 1:30 a.m.: Officer located two teenage boys and one teenage girl in a Blaine City Park after the park had closed. Officer contacted the parents of the teenagers and advised them where their children were located. None of the parents had known where their kids had been. Two parents came and picked up their children and one was transported home to his mother.
September 29, 1:00 p.m.: During routine patrol Blaine Police located a vehicle parked in the 1700 Block of Grant Avenue in violation of the city 24 hour parking code. The vehicle was marked and a parking infraction will be mailed to the registered owner.
September 29, 1:00 p.m.: During routine patrol Blaine Police located a vehicle parked in the 1700 Block of Grant Avenue in violation of the city 24 hour parking code. The vehicle was marked and a parking infraction will be mailed to the registered owner.
September 29, 1:00 p.m.: During routine patrol Blaine Police located a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Grant Avenue in violation of the city 24 hour parking code. The vehicle was marked and a parking infraction will be mailed to the registered owner.
September 29, 2:36 p.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 1700 Block of H Street where a suspicious man was reported to be digging in the dirt. Officer contacted the man who was compliant and polite and advised he was bored and had been cleaning the flowerbed to kill some time. No criminal actions observed.
September 29, 2:56 p.m.: During patrol officer came upon a tree across the roadway. Officer contacted public works, which arrived and removed it from roadway.
September 29, 6:34 p.m.: An employee called police to report erratic behavior from a transient man that frequents the business. An officer arrived and the employees wished to have the man trespassed. The man was verbally trespassed from the business and said he understood.
September 29, 10:30 p.m.: Person called to report a person was acting suspicious in a parking lot in front of closed businesses. Officer located the person who was a known transient. The person was picking through the bushes in front of the closed business and picking up trash. Person said they would be moving on and did not want any assistance. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 30, 6:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch point of entry for a driver attempting to enter the US with a suspended driver's status. An officer arrived and confirmed the suspension. The driver was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date. A passenger drove the vehicle from the scene.
September 30, 9:13 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm. While en route, dispatch advised the security company cancelled the alarm due to proper coding. Officers cleared before arriving on scene.
September 30, 10:44 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a local auto dealership for a vehicle theft report. The business owner reported someone broke into the store, stole keys to a vehicle, and stole the vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered the business owner did not have proper paperwork to prove he was the owner. The registered owner came into the police department to complete the stolen vehicle paperwork.
September 30, 12:30 p.m.: A man called to report that a silver Volvo was driving erratically in the 600 block of D Street. The Volvo was reported to have used its emergency brake while turned from D Street onto 6th Street, which was thought to be
a reckless decision by the reporting person. An officer checked the location but was not able to locate the suspect vehicle. The officer was also told that this vehicle frequently drives like this in this area.
September 30, 1:30 p.m.: During routine patrol, an Officer observed a boat trailer parked in the parking lot of the marina. The trailer has been observed there for quite some time. The trailer appears to be abandoned, one wheel is missing, is extremely rusty, no license plate and the VIN is scratched off. The Officer informed Marina Security as it is on private property.
September 30, 8:11 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1500 block of H Street for a report of an individual trespassing. Officers contacted the individual and confirmed he was previously trespassed from the business. Officers arrested, cited and released the individual with a mandatory court date. Officers cleared with no further incident.
October 1, 12:31 p.m.: An Officer was dispatched to the Blaine High School for a student with marijuana. An Officer arrived and was informed marijuana was found in their backpack. The juvenile was advised he was under arrest and the charges were to be forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor. The juvenile’s mother was contacted and informed of the situation. She arrived sometime later and took the juvenile home per school policy.
October 1, 4:30 p.m.: A mother called to report that her son was a signed juvenile runaway and was last seen near the Blaine school campus. Two officers searched the area but were not able to locate the boy. Officers were provided with an updated description: black sweatshirt, black backpack with colorful markings, and blue/black shoes. Officers will be on the look out for the boy.
October 1, 9:30 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hughes Avenue for a report of gunshots fired nearby. Officers canvased the area but were unable to locate any suspects. Officers cleared with no further incident.
October 1, 11:11 p.m.: Blaine Police conducted parking enforcement in the 800 Block of Grant Avenue. A vehicle was given an infraction for being parked in a no parking zone.
October 2, 2:50 a.m.: An out of town resident contacted police by telephone to request extra patrols around her son's soon-to-be house. The individual advised her son stands to inherit the residence from her deceased mother. Officers advised they would conduct extra patrols in the area when able. Officer cleared with no further incident.
October 2, 8:36 a.m.: While investigating a threats complaint an Officer was informed of a theft of a Bluetooth speaker. The victim advised he left the speaker on a friend’s kitchen counter and they went outside. Another friend entered the home to retrieve his backpack before leaving the area. When the victim reentered the home, he found the speaker to be missing. It was later discovered the home is in the jurisdiction of the WCSO. Report forwarded to WCSO.
October 2, 8:05 a.m.: Person reported they were assaulted by another person while attending school. Officer interviewed all the parties involved with the case. Officer forwarded the case to the Juvenile Prosecutor's office for their review of possible charges against the suspect.
Leave a Reply