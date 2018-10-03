Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce hires executive director

October 3, 2018
Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce board president Billy Brown, l., introduced Douglas Bennion, r., as the chamber’s new executive director during a meeting on September 20. Bennion succeeds Dannita Schacht, who stepped down to pursue new opportunities last month.

Photo by Oliver Lazenby

