Alex Mercado has breakout night at running back, but Blaine falls 14–13

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine ended its end zone drought, but Bellingham came out ahead thanks to an 80-yard touchdown in a defensive showdown on September 28 at Blaine High School. The 14–13 loss gives Blaine a 2–3 record (0–2 in conference games).

Bellingham senior Isiah Harrington scored first on a 3-yard run. Blaine responded with a field goal by senior Bryce Kamrath in the first quarter, and another in the second.

Blaine senior running back Alex Mercado scored on a 23-yard run in the third quarter – Blaine’s first touchdown since September 7. Kamrath’s extra point kick made the score 13–7, but Bellingham answered on its next possession.

Bellingham junior quarterback Morgan Cavalier threw a short pass inches beyond the grasp of Blaine’s defense to senior Towner Goodman. Goodman turned to find open field and dashed 80 yards to the end zone to score the winning touchdown.

Though Blaine head coach Jay Dodd hoped for another Borderites touchdown in the scoreless fourth quarter, Blaine’s 13 points was a big improvement for the team’s struggling offense. The Borderites scored just 3 points in each of the previous two games.

Blaine has tried three different offensive lines and five different running backs this season. The Borderites may have found what they need in Mercado, who rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries against Bellingham.

“He just did a great job of being explosive, being patient and accelerating through the holes. Our run game got a lot better, which has been basically our Achilles heel all season long,” Dodd said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but I’m actually super excited because of the growth of how we’re running the football.”

Mercado, Blaine’s leading receiver on September 19 against Squalicum, switched positions and learned most of the running plays the week before the game.

“He didn’t get a whole lot of time doing it so I think he’s going to get nothing but better,” Dodd said.

Jacob Westfall’s switch from running back to guard helped Mercado blast through Bellingham’s defensive line. Westfall was Blaine’s most productive running back the previous week.

“Jacob was up for the challenge. He was unselfish enough to want to do that for the team,” Dodd said.

Bellingham’s 80-yard touchdown and a couple other big passes surprised the Borderites; Bellingham has focused on running the ball all season. The Borderites defense held Bellingham to 146 yards rushing on 49 attempts (Bellingham rushed for 200 yards the previous game and more than 400 yards the week before that).

“They definitely beat us on a couple plays, but we shut down that running game, which is the biggest thing for them offensively,” said Blaine senior lineman Gavino Rodriguez.

Dodd praised Rodriguez and senior Ethan Deming on defense, and sophomore Seth Blomeen was another standout. Blomeen intercepted a pass 5 yards from Blaine’s end zone and ran it for 40 yards in the fourth quarter.

Blaine’s offensive success came despite several injuries.

Running back Oscar Caridad rolled his ankle the previous week and didn’t play against Bellingham; Derek Machula, a top player on both sides of the ball, sat Friday out with a back injury; and one of Blaine’s two biggest linemen, Connor Ellis, injured his knee in the first half.

“Those things happen,” Dodd said. “You have to just keep your head up and keep grinding, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Blaine plays next at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 5 at Edmonds Stadium against Mountlake Terrace (3–2, 2–0 in conference games). Blaine’s next home game is homecoming, at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 5 against Cedarcrest (3–2, 1–1 in conference games).