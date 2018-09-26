Hughes Avenue project delayed until 2019

By Stefanie Donahue

The city of Blaine has decided to put off the reconstruction of Hughes Avenue between Odell Street and Peace Portal Drive until March 2019.

The project, scheduled to begin this summer, involves reconstructing the failing road as well as improvements to pedestrian accessibility and trade access. In 2017, the city completed improvements to Sweet Road, stretching from the city limits to Odell Street.

The city published a statement explaining the challenges that forced the delay, which included issues related to permitting, BNSF coordination, contractor availability and the need to relocate existing utilities.

“Moving the project so the work occurs in a single construction season is better for everyone,” civil engineer Benjamin Kuiken wrote in a statement. “The existing road surface is in rough shape but leaving it as is for the winter is likely a better option for drivers than having temporary patches and steel plates to maintain.”

Kuiken added, “The city is trying to avoid the costs and risks associated with ongoing environmental monitoring, maintaining the construction area, ensuring site safety, reestablishing detours and remobilization of crews and equipment.”

Moving forward, staff with the city’s public works department will continue to work with the contractor and other agencies to maintain the project’s budget.

“We are considering a variety of things, including our citizens, taxpayer’s money, the environment and other project stakeholders,” Kuiken said.