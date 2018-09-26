Blaine volleyball takes a tough loss to Sehome

By Oliver Lazenby

It came down to the very end, but Blaine varsity volleyball lost the fifth set 17–15 and the match 3–2 in a hard-fought battle against Squalicum on September 25 at home.

After losing the first set 25–12, Blaine took control and won the next two 25–17 and 25–18.

“We came out slow in the first set. We’ve been working on our mental focus, so it was great to see the team reset after the first set,” said Blaine head coach Jacquie Wilskey.

Some serving errors and mistakes contributed to Blaine losing the fourth set 25–18. The fifth set was a back-and-forth affair with neither team getting a big lead, but Squalicum edged out the Borderites.

“They just weren’t ready to be done,” Wilskey said. “It was a tough loss, but we played great volleyball.”

Blaine sophomore Mia Scheepens had 10 kills and three blocks, senior Ashley Dickerson had six blocks, senior Sydney Feenstra had 12 kills and sophomore Kylah Wilskey had 36 assists.

After the match, Blaine’s record is 1–4. The Borderites beat Bellingham 3–1 on September 20.

Though the victory at Bellingham is Blaine’s only win, the team has now taken a couple tough teams to five sets and suffered close losses.

“The girls are showing up with confidence and playing hard,” Wilskey said. “I feel like the next couple weeks are going to be great for us.”

Next, Blaine hosts Lakewood (0-4) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 27.