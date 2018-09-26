Blaine soccer loses 3–1 nail biter to Squalicum

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine freshman Briseyda Nolasco tied the score with a goal in the 65th minute, but the Borderites varsity girls soccer team couldn’t hang on and lost 3–1 to Squalicum on September 24.

The loss, which gives Blaine a 2–5–1 record overall, wasn’t exactly a surprise. Squalicum is a 3A school at the top of the standings, and much more experienced than Blaine. Squalicum has 10 seniors on its roster, Blaine has one; Squalicum has two freshmen on its roster, Blaine

has eight.

Still, games against Squalicum and other tough opponents show Blaine that its soccer program is improving, assistant coach Gerry Wheaton said. Last year, Squalicum beat Blaine 5–0. Last week, Blaine suffered a 2–1 loss to Bellingham, a team that beat them 5–1 in 2017.

“Arguably we’re playing better soccer than a lot of our competition, so hats off to the players because they’re doing a great job,” Wheaton said.

Blaine held Squalicum (7–1–0), scoreless through the first half on September 24, though Squalicum outpaced Blaine in possession and took 50 percent more shots on goal. By the time Nolasco tied the game in the 65th minute, the Borderites were tired, head coach Gio Quesada said. Squalicum scored two more goals in the final 15

minutes: one on a header and one by Squalicum senior Jayden Nguyen in a one-on-one with Blaine goalkeeper Krystin Kamrath.

Blaine hasn’t won a game since the beginning of the season, when it won two in a row, but that could change soon. Blaine plays many of its smaller opponents, including Mount Baker and Nooksack, in the second half of the season.

“Part of the challenge is keeping the team engaged through the first half of the season, especially against tougher opponents,” Quesada said. “This team is very engaged. You can’t ask for a better effort.”

Blaine plays at Sehome (6–1–0) next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 1. Blaine’s next home game is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, against Mount Baker (0–8–0).