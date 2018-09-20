All law enforcement incidents are reviewed on a daily basis by the Blaine chief of police. Depending on the nature of the incident, the chief directs police personnel to conduct a follow-up investigation. .
September 11, 11:59 a.m.: A woman called to report that someone had stolen her debit card information and used it in Bellingham. An officer has identified a suspect and is actively investigating the incident.
September 11, 12:50 p.m.: Officers responded to a two car non-injury collision at the Food Bank parking lot. Both drivers exchanged information. Officers documented the damage and cleared with no further action taken.
September 11, 12:37 p.m.: Blaine police responded to a blocking collision at the intersection of SR543 and H Street. Officers arrived and conducted traffic control until WSP arrived to take over the investigation. Officers assisted WSP until the investigation was complete and then cleared the scene.
September 11, 3 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Marine Drive for a person smoking marijuana in public. Two officers arrived in the area but did not find anyone matching the description or observe anyone openly smoking marijuana in the area. Officers cleared.
Chief’s Note: Under Blaine Municipal Code (BMC) Section No. 9.16.095, it is unlawful to open a package containing marijuana, usable marijuana, or a marijuana-infused product, or consume marijuana, usable marijuana, or a marijuana-infused product, in view of the general public. The fine shall be $200. In addition, under BMC Section No. 9.16.093 (d), any person, under the age of 21, possessing any amount of marijuana or marijuana-infused products is guilty of a misdemeanor. This offense is punishable with one full day in jail and a minimum fine of $250.00. The penalties go up with repeated offenses. Despite my personal objection to marijuana use, I fully respect our codified laws. Please be considerate to other community members when in the public setting.
September 11, 6 p.m.: Blaine police were called to a residence by some neighbors who reported hearing lots of angry shouting coming from a home. Officers arrived and spoke with all of the involved parties. The incident was determined to be a verbal argument between a mother and her daughter's boyfriend. Officers advised that they need to work out their differences in a more civil manner out of courtesy to their neighbors. All parties agreed and the officers cleared.
September 11, 11 a.m.: An Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call. The Officer determined it was a single vehicle DUI Collision. Washington State Patrol responded and took over the investigation.
Chief’s Note: This drunk driver was lucky to walk away from his accident. Please designate a sober driver or set aside money for ridesharing when you need to get home at the end of a fun night.
September 12, 8:40 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the port of entry for an individual with a warrant at the border. The subject was transported to court.
September 12, 10:09 a.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 300 Block of Cherry Street for a request for a welfare check. Fire and Aid crews were on scene prior to police arrival and transported a person to the hospital. Officer's secured the home for the patient.
September 12, 10:27 a.m.: Per the judge’s order, a person was committed to serve time in jail. Officer transported the man from court to his home first to allow for a medication pick up from a family member, then transported the man to Whatcom County Jail to serve time in Yakima.
September 12, 11:19 a.m.: Police are investigating theft of money by an employee over the past several months. Officers orchestrated an arrest with the help of Lynden Police. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail.
September 12, 1:52 p.m.: A Washington State Park Ranger turned in a wallet and small purse that were located lying on the ground in the Peace Arch State Park. Park staff attempted to contact the owner without success. The person who lost the items appeared to be a Chinese citizen. An officer requested the assistance of the Chinese consulate for help in case they could assist the police department in contacting the person.
September 12, 5 p.m.: Officers were made aware of a juvenile who threatened to be in possession of a firearm. Officers made contact with the stepfather who gave permission for Officers to search the residence. Officers searched the home and did not locate a firearm. Officers also spoke with the juvenile who denied stating anything about a firearm.
Chief’s Note: All threats in any form (verbal, text, phone, etc.) result in an exhaustive investigation by BPD. The assigned officers did a great job handling this potentially-dangerous radio call.
September 12, 3:58 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal woman by a friend who had concerns for her safety. Officer attempted to locate the woman without success. Information will be passed to the next shift for contact.
September 12, 9 p.m.: Person reported over the past couple weeks she has heard several different types of noises around the house she is living in. Person requested extra patrol.
September 12, 9:45 p.m.: An Officer responded to a noise complaint. The Officer contacted a contractor who agreed to stop working for the night and was educated about the noise ordinance.
September 12, 9 p.m.: Officers responded to a citizen assist. Officers contacted a woman claiming to have the right to enter a residence, but did not have keys to the residence or any documentation to show she had a right to the residence. Officers warned her not to enter the residence.
September 12, 11:55 p.m.: Alarm company reported a residential burglary alarm was activated at a residence. Officers arrived and contacted the owner of the residence who had tested the alarm because she did not think it was working. Owner was advised to call her security company to check if the system is working before testing it.
September 13, 5:08 a.m.: Officers responded to a suicidal subject on Marine Drive. Officers determined the subject took a substantial step of hurt himself/herself and conducted an involuntary commitment to the hospital.
September 13, 5:55 a.m.: 911 reported they received an alert of an open phone line at a business in Blaine. Officer arrived at the business and met with an employee who went around to all the phones and made sure they were properly hung up. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 13, 8:38 a.m.: An employee reported a commercial vehicle abandoned on the company property for over two months. They requested an officer to check it out prior to towing it to make sure it was not stolen. Officer during the investigation determined it was not stolen and attempted to contact the last registered owner of it. However, they did not have record of the vehicle anymore. Officer notified the reporting party the vehicle was not stolen.
Chief’s Note: The BPD will check out any vehicle (at a citizen’s request) on commercial/private property. If the vehicle is stolen, then we’ll get it towed. If it is simply abandoned, then caretaking responsibility falls upon the property owner.
September 13, 9:14 a.m.: During routine patrols Blaine Police located an illegally parked vehicle in the 800 Block of Grant Avenue. The vehicle was found to be parked in a clearly marked no parking zone. A citation will be issued to the registered owner.
September 13, 9:15 a.m.: Dispatch reported a 911 hang up at a business in the 2200 block of Odell Road. Officer arrived and found the business operating as normal. The business will contact their phone company provider to verify what the phone problem might be.
September 13, 1:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of Harborview and Birch Bay Drive to assist a Whatcom County. Sheriff Deputy Code 1 on a traffic stop. Blaine Police remained on scene until the deputy had completed his criminal citation.
September 13, 2:23 p.m.: Blaine police officers overheard fire units being dispatched to I-5 freeway just south of Blaine. Officers arrived and assisted with the single vehicle, non-injury collision with a deer. Blaine police cleared once a WSP trooper arrived.
September 13, 2:48 p.m.: A woman called police regarding a civil issue. Officers attempted to discuss the events with the woman but she became uncooperative and belligerent.
Chief’s Note: This was the second call on Cherry Street regarding a civil dispute. In this case the officers simply provided professional advice.
September 13, 4:14 p.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to the Peace Arch POE for a report of a suspended driver. Police arrived and confirmed the woman was driving with a suspended license (DWLS). The driver was arrested, cited, and released with a mandatory court date for DWLS and Fail to transfer title within 45 days.
September 13, 5:34 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible welfare check. A caller reported a dog found wandering away from a residence. When the dog was brought home the caller saw what looked like a large accumulation of mail. Officers contacted the resident and determined all occupants and animals were well. No crime, officers cleared.
September 13, 8:54 a.m.: Blaine police received a fax from Ferndale police about an threat from one teenager to another. The potential victim in the case lives inside the city limits of Blaine. Ferndale police did not establish probable cause to arrest the suspect in the case but wanted Blaine PD to be aware of the issue. See attached Ferndale PD report regarding incident.
Chief’s Note: I personally discussed this matter with the victim’s parent(s). The problem has seemingly solved itself, but the BPD continually monitors all threats and bullying. The school is taking proactive steps to address this incident. I applaud their efforts.
September 14, 8:26 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Peace Portal for a minor collision. One of the parties left the scene. Officer arrived and determined the running driver backed into another parked vehicle on private property. The suspect driver provided his name and stated he would be back at 9 a.m. to exchange information as he had to be somewhere. The man did not return as expected. Officer investigated to determine if there was is sufficient probable cause for the crime of hit and run. Nonetheless, the man returned later in the day and provided his insurance information to the victim.
September 14, 9:13 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Blaine Middle School after a call regarding a suspicious man in a vehicle. Officers located the man and verified he was there contacting his child at the school.
Chief’s Note: If you are a parent of Blaine School student, and have the Blaine SD App on your cell phone, you may have received a warning about a possible lockdown in response to the suspicious man on campus (See the entry listed above).This incident turned out to be a harmless matter, but it was a good way to test our security protocols. Starting in October, Officer Devin Cooper will be your new School Resource Officer (SRO). As your SRO he will be a dedicated, five-day-a-week presence on the campus. Officer Cooper will personally visit every classroom to speak on Emergency Response. He will specifically discuss measures that students and teachers perform to protect themselves in the event of a campus threat. This will be a great opportunity for students to personally meet with Devin, a future mentor and leader to complement the great teachers and school administrators working in your city.
September 14, 10:43 a.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 4400 Block of H Street Road to assist Whatcom County Sheriff's Office with a neighbor dispute. Officers remained on scene until WCSO had concluded their investigation.
September 14, 3:30 p.m.: A business called police to report a counterfeit $20 bank note. The counterfeit was turned into the police department. The note will be sent to the US Secret Service for processing.
September 14, 5:32 p.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to assist the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office with an armed subject. The man fled from a home after stealing a firearm. Officers held perimeter with deputies until their assistance was no longer needed. Police cleared without incident.
September 14, 8:40 p.m.: Business reported a person came into the business after it was closed. Person refused to leave after being asked to leave twice. Business requested the person be trespassed. Officers arrived and contacted the person standing in the lobby. Officers advised the person he was trespassed from the business and if he returned he would be arrested. Person left without incident.
September 14, 9:45 p.m.: At the request of WCSO, officers confirmed a Blaine warrant for individual detained by a deputy. The warrant was confirmed and removed from the system.
September 14, 10:10 p.m.: Dispatch reported an anonymous person called 911 to report there was a dead deer in the middle of the roadway. Officer located the deer and removed it from the road. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 15, 5:08 a.m.: Dispatch reported a person called to report she could hear bumps and knocks against the north east side of her residence. Officer checked the area around the residence and the surrounding neighborhood, but could not find anyone. Officer cleared the area.
September 15, 10:27 a.m.: A man was assaulted by a person known to him at his residence. The victim did not want to press charges but did request that the assailant be trespassed from his residence. Officers located and trespassed the suspect.
September 15, 3:14 p.m.: An officer on patrol found a dead tree had fell partially in the roadway near the 1800 block of Hughes Ave. The officer cleared the road with the help of an aid crew passing by.
September 15, 3:08 p.m.: At the request of WSP a Blaine warrant was confirmed for a person detained by a Trooper. The warrant was confirmed and removed from the system by dispatch.
September 15, 3:53 p.m.: Blaine Police were advised of a male at the Peace Arch Port of Entry with 16 MDMA (ecstasy) pills. An officer arrived and arrested the man. He was transported to the Blaine Police department before being booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
September 16, 5:45 p.m.: A couple stopped off at the Blaine police department because a man's wife would not give his phone back after finding a dating website on his phone. The man wanted officers to have his wife turn the phone back over to him. Over the course of the contact the wife revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence recently. Since the allegations stemmed in Birch Bay, WCSO was notified and took over the investigation.
