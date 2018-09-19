Volunteers hosting Peace Arch State Park fundraiser

By Stefanie Donahue

An upcoming open house aims to raise money for a variety of improvement projects at Peace State Arch Park.

It’s the first big fundraiser for the Peace Arch Foundation, which was formed to help advance preservation and beautification projects at the park that don’t receive funding from the state.

“We’re focused on helping the park year-round,” member Carroll Solomon said.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 at the park’s American Kitchen, located at 19 A Street in Blaine, and will feature a complimentary lunch and refreshments, 30-minute tours and prize drawings.

Parking at all state parks is free that day, so leave your Discover Pass at home.

“A lot of people in town kind of take the Peace Arch for granted,” Solomon said. “We would like people to come and rediscover the park.”

Approximately six volunteer members comprise the Peace Arch Foundation committee and succeed in raising an estimated $2,000-$4,000 per year, Solomon said. Since the group was officially founded about three years ago, they’ve helped pay for flowers, equipment and building materials.

Volunteers work directly with park staff to determine what projects to fund, Solomon said. Currently, they’ve got their eyes set on paving more pathways, adding new garden areas and planting an array of tulips. But nothing has been determined, she said.

“[Park staff] would like to enhance the playground,” she added. “That’s on the wish list.”

The Peace Arch Foundation raises funding through a program it operates in Semiahmoo. As the weather becomes cold, volunteers winterize sprinkler systems for residents who have already traveled to warmer climates for the winter. The service is free, but donations are accepted, Solomon said.

The group needs more volunteers for the sprinkler service and the committee, which typically meets once per month. Learn more by contacting Solomon at 360/332-6484.

“We are looking for people to step up,” Solomon said. “We need ideas from people.”