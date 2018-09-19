Roots program returns for third year in Blaine

By Stefanie Donahue

A program that helps families who have suffered trauma from abuse, neglect or poverty, for example, will return to Blaine for its third year next month.

Hosted by Bellingham-based nonprofit Rebound of Whatcom County, the Roots Family Enrichment Program is offered to families during the fall, winter and spring in Blaine, Bellingham and Nooksack.

As part of the program, parents participate in a sequential enrichment course while children take part in activities with their peers.

The fall quarter in Blaine lasts eight weeks and will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Life Impact Church, 549 Cherry Street, from October 10 through December 5. The program is preceded by a free hot meal served at 6 p.m. Anyone can participate in Roots for free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Nursery care is provided to parents, if needed.

“We’re so excited for Roots to start its third year in Blaine,” said Rebound program director and case manager Shelli Wood in a press release. “We have so much to look forward to this year, we are excited to see how this program grows.”

At Roots, trained facilitators teach parents and children how to develop behavioral and social supports in order to achieve success.

Parents have the opportunity to learn about financial literacy, healthy living and parenting, among other topics, while children can learn about making choices, dealing with family challenges and developing emotional and social skills.

This year, facilitators will take a new approach to teaching at all Roots locations.

“We are rolling out a new curriculum that fosters healthy relationships between families,” Wood said.

The new curriculum places a larger emphasis on addressing issues that are directly impacting families and resolving them as a group. Parents will have the chance to problem solve together through role play and discussion.

“I’m super excited to be able to address what is currently affecting people,” Wood said.

Parents and children who have completed the Roots program often return for several quarters, Wood said. Since the program started in Blaine, an estimated five families have remained active.

“We are hoping to get 2-4 more families added in the fall quarter,” she said. “We believe that everybody has something to learn and everybody has something to contribute.”

To learn more about the Roots Family Enrichment Program, visit reboundfamilies.org.