Plover passes U.S. Coast Guard inspection

United States Coast Guard lieutenant jg Sean Hill conducts the annual inspection of the historic Plover ferry on September 18. Richard Sturgill, founding director of Drayton Harbor Maritime which owns and operates the vessel, said the Plover passed the inspection. Between May 28 and September 3, a total 6,730 passengers boarded the Plover one-way, 2,286 of whom were children.

Photo by Stefanie Donahue