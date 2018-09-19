Hundreds attend Run with the Chums in Birch Bay

September 19, 2018
Over 250 people joined the sixth annual Run with the Chums at the BP Highlands on September 15. Hosted by the Whatcom Conservation District in conjunction with Whatcom Water Week, the event featured a 5K, Smolt Sprint 1K and educational activities.    

Photo courtesy of the Whatcom Conservation District

