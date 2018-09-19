Blaine offense tries mightily to overcome Lynden Christian

By Oliver Lazenby

After the first two football games of the season, no one had scored on Lynden Christian; they shut out both Bellingham and Anacortes.

It only took the Borderites one possession to change that during their game on September 14 at Blaine High School. After winning the kickoff, Blaine marched down the field in a 14-play drive that ended when Bryce Kamrath kicked a 25-yard field goal.

Unfortunately for Blaine, they couldn’t score again. Lynden Christian won 14–3 giving Blaine a 2–1 record for the season.

“They have a really good defense, I respect it, but ultimately we should have scored more,” said Blaine senior running back Jacob Westfall, who led Blaine in rushing with 71 yards on nine runs.

Lynden Christian’s Levi Korthuis carried his teams offense, running the ball 28 times for 61 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave Lynden Christian a 7–3 lead.

Lynden Christian scored again on a fumble recovery late in the third quarter, when the Borderites bobbled on their own 5-yard line and Davis Gatterman pounced on the ball in the end zone.

Missed opportunities

The Borderites missed a couple chances to turn the game around. Before Kamrath’s field goal in the first quarter, the Borderites got within 5 yards of scoring after senior Hudson Reid caught a 30-yard pass. Blaine couldn’t reach the end zone in the following three plays and settled for a field goal.

In the third quarter the Borderites got three first downs in a row, mainly on carries by Westfall and junior Oscar Caridad, before Lynden Christian recovered a fumble at the 35-yard line.

Change to offense

To take advantage of a strong group of wide receivers, the Borderites moved to an offense with fewer running backs and more wide receivers last week. That offense still needs some fine-tuning.

“We still have a long way to go with it,” coach Jay Dodd said. “We didn’t have a big play selection tonight. I think this offense fits with our personnel; we just have to keep getting better at it.

Next, the Borderites take on Sehome at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 21, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.