Athletes make strides on cross country teams

By Oliver Lazenby

With three meets in the books, Blaine’s young runners hint at a promising future for the program.

At the South Whidbey Invite on September 15, which included athletes from more than 20 schools, freshman Connor Hettinga was the first Blaine athlete across the line, finishing in 103rd out of several hundred runners with a time of 20 minutes, 10.3 seconds. Blaine sophomore Ben Arps followed him to the finish in 20 minutes, 30.15 seconds and sophomore Landen Carlton finished in 21 minutes, 39.84 seconds.

Junior and team captain Taylee McCormick led the girls at Whidbey, finishing 40th in 23 minutes, 12.80 seconds, followed by two freshman: Claar French at 24 minutes, 51.76 and Eleeshiyah Faulkner at 25 minutes, 27.78 seconds.

Though the Blaine boys team finished last at Whidbey and the Borderites didn’t have enough girls to make an official team (some couldn’t run because of illness and injury) Blaine head coach Gabe Bolton sees a bright future for the young team.

All but four of Blaine’s 27 runners are underclassmen.

“If the freshman and sophomores can stick it out for the next two or three years, the difference should be amazing,” Bolton said. “They should be able to do very well.”

Also last week, the teams ran against athletes from Squalicum, Mount Baker and Lynden Christian in their home meet at Peace Arch State Park on September 12.

Blaine sophomore Malachi Crump finished in 23rd place in 21 minutes, 56.4 seconds, followed by Hettinga in 21 minutes, 59.9 seconds and Carlton in 22 minutes, 13.1 seconds.

For the girls, Faulkner finished in 11th place in 24 minutes, 47.4 seconds, sophomore Milanna Fredericks finished in 25 minutes, 18.5 seconds, and McCormick in 25 minutes, 52.5 seconds.

Blaine’s cross country teams run next on Saturday, September 22 at the Mount Baker Silver Lake Invitational at Silver Lake Park outside Maple Falls.