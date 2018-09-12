Young soccer team starts the season strong

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine High School’s girls varsity soccer team has five freshman starters and seven total freshman, but that’s not a weakness, said head coach Gio Quesada.

It’s not a weakness in the goal, where freshman keeper Krystin Kamrath is playing confidently; it’s not a weakness up front, where freshman forward Briseyda Nolasco is scoring goals along side her sister Sky Nolasco.

“I think this team is more mature than last year,” Quesada said. “The returning players are more mature and taking on different roles with the team. All the freshman want to contribute and build the team.”

A strong class of juniors, including midfield playmaker Maya Ball, forward Sky Nolasco and defender Sydney Thrall will likely lead the team.

Replacing keeper Tessa Kelly who graduated last year after starting in goal the past three seasons could have been a challenge. But Quesada said they got lucky with their new keeper, Kamrath.

“She’s a natural,” Quesada said. “Two words: big future.”

So far, the team’s record proves its optimism. The Borderites have a 2–1–1 record, with a tie in its only conference game against Anacortes on September 11. That puts the team ahead of its 2017 season, which they finished with a 1–12–0 record.

Blaine started the season with two 8–0 wins in a row against Mount Baker and Nooksack, but got a tougher test this week with games against bigger schools Burlington-Edison (a 4–2 loss), and then Anacortes.

“Really, I can’t ask for a better start to the season,” Quesada said.

Anacortes got off to an early lead in Blaine’s first conference game of the season when Ellison Kephart scored in the ninth minute. Blaine evened the score in the 22nd minute, when Ball dribbled through the midfield with a burst of speed and passed to Briseyda Nolasco, who launched a shot into the top of the net.

Ball nearly scored in the 50th minute with a shot from 30 yards that glanced off the keeper’s hand and onto the post.

The Borderites play next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 at Lynden (2–2–0). They host Ferndale (2–0–1) at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18.