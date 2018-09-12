Young at Heart

By Vicki McCullough

It is hard to believe that it’s September already. As children go back to school, remember to be careful while driving. Their minds are full of visions of summer past and future school

activities.

The Blaine Senior Center’s 50th anniversary celebration was a huge success. The food was wonderful and we were entertained with music by Rodney’s Bluegrass Band and Brenda Gelwicks’ line dance. The weather was threatening all day, but the sun came out and everyone had a great time. A big thank you to all those who came to the event and donated.

Looking ahead, we continue to offer monthly activities, including Tai Chi, Tai Chi Sword, stretch classes, line dancing, pool, gym, pinochle, bridge, mahjong, book club, movie madness, ukulele group, bluegrass jam sessions, group meditation, blood pressure checks, foot clinics and support groups (healthy weight support group, caregiver support for those with dementia), as well as bible study.

We have Big Bucks Bingo scheduled on the first Saturday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. ($25 cash prizes and $100 last game). And don’t forget our Friday Bingo. It’s every Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. ($1 to participate).

Our Pancake Breakfast is the third Saturday of the month from 8 to 11 a.m. However, there will be no pancake breakfast in December.

The next breakfast will accompany the 2nd Annual Classic Car and Vintage Motorcycle Show from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 22. The show will feature the Gearheads Classic Cars and Washington Vintage Motorcyclists. Join us in celebrating the ’50s and ’60s.

Our annual Pasta and Lights event will serve delicious pasta with wonderful music and friends on Saturday, October 13. Contact the Blaine Senior Center office for reservations.

On Friday, November 9 we will honor our veterans. Come join us for lunch and a program.

Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1, will be the 12th Annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will feature handmade items and our annual cookie lane. If you are a vendor and want to participate please call 360/332-8040 or email admin@blaineseniorcenter.org.

We are proud to present a special holiday event, a Christmas Prelude on Saturday, December 8 featuring vocal performances by the Angels Descending, featuring Wendy Donaghy and Sharon Mayson and accompanied by Mathew Ma. Reservations are required. Tickets cost $25 each or $40 for a pair. It will be a special holiday evening with appetizers, desserts and beautiful music.

Our monthly bulletins are available. If you don’t receive it in the mail stop by and pick one up; it lists all the events, classes, activities and has a lunch menu for the month. Lunch costs $7 for individuals under the age of 60. For those over 60 lunch is by donation.

Learn more at blaineseniorcenter.com.